Simplilearn Partners with the University of Massachusetts Amherst to Create Post Graduate Program in Project Management

The Post Graduate Program in Project Management is based on Simplilearn's Blended Learning model, which offers a combination of online self-paced videos, live virtual classes, and hands-on projects. With more than 150+ hours of learning, aspirants will have access to mentorship sessions and interactive peer learning through group projects, discussions, and masterclass sessions from the University's top faculty. The program also offers one mid-program project and one Capstone project to complete the six-month-long learning experience.

This comprehensive program covers the four pillars of digital project management: managing complexity and delivering value, cost-quality-risk tradeoff, understanding and crafting strategy, and implementing best practices. The curriculum includes core topics such as Project Management, Quality Management, and Risk Management aligned with the official body of knowledge prescribed by the Project Management Institute, and Axelos. Beyond the core topics, the program addresses essential knowledge of digital transformation and the use of design thinking to reinvent the customer experience.

Upon completing the program, the graduating participants will receive a joint certificate of completion in the Post Graduate Program in Project Management from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Simplilearn. They will also earn credits towards the online MBA program at the Isenberg School of Management, UMass Amherst, and receive official membership in the UMass Amherst Alumni Association.

Industry reports estimate that there will be 22 million jobs for project management professionals by 2027. Commenting on the partnership with UMass Amherst, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn said, "The role of today's project manager is evolving, with the expectations to drive growth and create disruption in a fast-paced digital world. Along with leading teams and aligning outcomes to business goals, it is essential for a project manager to possess skill sets in new-age digital tools and project management software. Through the PGP in Project Management, aspiring leaders in the field will be empowered with the framework and skills required to succeed in a digital ecosystem. We are happy to collaborate with the University of Massachusetts Amherst, one of America's top 25 public research universities and provide our learners an online program that will help them become a digital-age project leader. We've trained leaders at over 1,000 companies across 150 countries with the purpose of inspiring and equipping professionals to be better and do better."

The University of Massachusetts Amherst has collaborated with Simplilearn in the past for several other professional skilling programs. As noted by Isenberg School of Management Dean Anne Massey, "Information technology has become pivotal to the success of businesses everywhere. Accordingly, the role of the individual in charge of operational strategy has become increasingly essential and in-demand. By establishing a partnership with Simplilearn through the Post GraduateProgram (PGP) in Project Management, we hope to provide learners an efficient, flexible program that gives them the ability to upgrade their skills and be even more prepared to take on today's fast-paced global economy."

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as big data, machine learning, AI, cloud computing, digital marketing, and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than 1 million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. The company's Blended Learning curriculum combines self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistance. For more information, visit Simplilearn.com.

About the University of Massachusetts Amherst

The University of Massachusetts Amherst, founded in 1863, is the flagship of the five campus UMass system and ranked #24 among national public research universities, ascending more than 20 places in recent years. As the largest public university in New England, it incorporates modern teaching methods with new communication and information technology, yet remains an immersive, residential campus serving approximately 30,000 students across an array of academic programs.

About the Isenberg School of Management

The Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has one of New England's top-ranked public business school undergraduate programs, according to U.S. News & World Report. Founded in 1947, Isenberg is AACSB accredited and has 3,800 undergraduates majoring in seven business disciplines, ranging from accounting and marketing to sport and hospitality and tourism management. More than 1,500 students are enrolled in nationally and internationally recognized on-campus and online graduate programs. The school's 48,000 alumni live and work in more than 80 countries, and many of them serve as mentors, guest lecturers, and network connectors for Isenberg.

SOURCE Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited