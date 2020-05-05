Singapore Unicorn Acronis Released the World's First Complete Cyber Protection Solution, Tailored to Fight Pandemic Cyberthreats and Improve Remote Work

The primary challenges MSPs face are complexity, inadequate security, and low productivity. The lack of integration between the patchwork of vendor solutions they use to build their services decreases security, complicates employee training, productivity, and usability – all while increasing support and licensing costs with multiple vendors. Acronis Cyber Protect changes the game by giving MSPs a single solution to deliver backup, anti-malware, security, and endpoint management capabilities such as vulnerability assessments, URL filtering, and patch management.

These integrated capabilities create new opportunities for MSPs to deliver enhanced cybersecurity. With Acronis Cyber Protect, MSPs can proactively avoid cyberattacks, minimize downtime, ensure fast and easy recoveries, and automate the configuration of client protection to counter the latest cyberthreats. The result is improved margins, better profitability, easier SLA compliance, greater performance, and decreased churn – all at a lower cost.

AV-Test, the respected German security institute known for putting malware security solutions through rigorous testing on a computer running Windows 10 Professional – testing both the status and dynamic detection rates of Acronis Cyber Protect, scanning a set of 6,932 malicious Windows executable (PE) files. Acronis scored perfectly with a verified 100% detection rate, and delivered a perfect result in the lab's false-positive test, causing zero false positives. More information about the test is available here.

Acronis recognizes that even with these test results and AI-enhanced protection, it is impossible to achieve 100% security at every moment. If a threat does slip through the security measures, Acronis Cyber Protect provides the best business continuity to ensure businesses are able to restore affected data, applications, and systems quickly and effectively.

Helping MSPs secure remote work amid COVID-19

Acronis rapidly developed a holistic set of features for Acronis Cyber Protect to help MSPs and their clients smoothly and safely meet the challenges of today's remote work environments including:

To help with finances: The ability to pause billing for non-paying customers while preserving their backups; Launched Acronis #CyberFit Financing and promotions through July 31, 2020 ; No extra charges for Acronis Cyber Protect and no billing for Acronis Cyber Backup for new clients

Voice-enabled, touchless control for remote connections to office machines for end-users; Security alerts from Acronis Cyber Protection Operations Centers related to COVID-19 For remote work devices and users: Default templates with secure protection plans for remote work devices; Native VPN capability; Secure file sync and share integration; Remote data wipe

The industry needs unified, modern cyber protection

"Traditional backup solutions are dead because they are not secure enough, and traditional anti-virus applications do not protect data from modern cyberthreats. Legacy solutions are no longer able to counter the dangers today's businesses face," said Acronis Founder and CEO Serguei "SB" Beloussov. "Service providers need to offer their clients integrated cyber protection that covers all Five Vectors of Cyber Protection - safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security. With Acronis Cyber Protect, service providers have the ability to deliver solutions that ensure their clients are #CyberFit and ready to face any new threats."

Acronis Cyber Protect is a demonstration of the power of integration. It features one unified licensing model, one agent and backend, one management console, one user interface, and a high level of integration among services – sharing data and automating actions to greatly improve the security posture for endpoint and edge devices.

"The unique integration of AI-powered data protection and cybersecurity in Acronis Cyber Protect enables Ingram Micro Cloud to satisfy the cyber protection needs of service providers, small and medium businesses, and enterprise-edge workloads," said Tim Fitzgerald, Vice President, Cloud Channel Sales, Ingram Micro.

"Acronis is among the companies on the forefront for integrated data protection and cyber protection," said Phil Goodwin, Research Director, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group, IDC. "We believe that Acronis Cyber Protect is among the most comprehensive attempts to provide data protection and cybersecurity to date."

The Acronis roadmap expands the availability of Acronis Cyber Protect to all businesses worldwide, with a personal version of the solution planned for release in Q3 2020.

Availability and Promotions

Please visit https://www.acronis.com/en-us/business/cyber-protect/ to sign-up online or request a fully-functional trial. To support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, Acronis Cyber Protect is available at the same cost of Acronis Cyber Backup Cloud for all service providers until July 31, 2020.

About Acronis

Acronis sets the standard for cyber protection through its innovative backup, anti-malware, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, endpoint management, storage, and enterprise file sync and share solutions. Enhanced by its award-winning AI-based active protection technology, blockchain-based data authentication and unique hybrid-cloud architecture, Acronis protects all data in any environment – including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads and applications – all at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million consumers and 500,000 businesses, including 100% of the Fortune 1000 companies. Acronis' products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.

