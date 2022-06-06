SingJohn group launches unique entertainment portal 'Tipsnnews'

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based company SingJohn has announced the launch of Tipsnnews, a new entertainment news portal that offers a mix of news, reviews, and other entertainment content.

SingJohn, with over 300+ employees now have ventured into the news industry. The newly launched portal will cover entertainment topics primarily. SingJohn group is a leading digital marketing solutions providing company based in India, US and Canada for over 10 years now.

Tipsnnews will be available on mobile devices and desktop browsers for users across the globe.

While talking about project, Raju Singh Rathore, founder of SingJohn Group, said, "We are happy to announce the launch of our first entertainment news portal, Tipsnnews.com. Our vision is to provide accurate information with the latest updates from the industry. Our topics include movie reviews, celebrity news, music news, and celebrity biographies. We will continue to add new topics as we progress."

"Our prior experience in content writing has helped us to launch this news portal. We have also lined up the launch of a few more portals, based on user interest. Further information will be released soon." he concluded.

SingJohn group also offers content writing services and range of topics includes Legal, Health & Beauty, E-Commerce, Real Estate, B2B, Fashion & Apparel, Technical and more.

SOURCE SingJohn