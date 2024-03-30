Singtel Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Singapore Company of the Year Award for Its Strong Industry Leadership Position in Cybersecurity Services

Singtel is reputable in the cybersecurity services industry, driven by its robust investment in innovation, unwavering commitment to expanding cybersecurity service offerings, comprehensive security solutions, and premium support.

SAN ANTONIO, March 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the cybersecurity services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Singtel with the 2023 Singapore Company of the Year Award. Singtel is Singapore's major telecommunications provider that delivers comprehensive network-centric security solutions to safeguard businesses against unauthorized access, data breaches, and cyber threats through managed security services (MSS), professional security services (PSS), and the Singtel Cyber Security Institute (CSI), spanning all dimensions of cybersecurity to secure businesses' most critical digital assets.

Singtel stands out in Singapore’s crowded telecommunications market with its comprehensive network-centric approach to cybersecurity encompassing everything from risk-based threat analytics to advanced security technology and architecture management.

Singtel stands out in Singapore's crowded telecommunications market with its comprehensive network-centric approach to cybersecurity encompassing everything from risk-based threat analytics to advanced security technology and architecture management. Its deep expertise as a managed service provider enables Singtel to integrate cybersecurity seamlessly with the network to deliver comprehensive SASE capabilities, an end-to-end managed solution that secures all users and applications with best-in-class, cloud-delivered security capabilities, coupled with next-generation SD-WAN to enable the cloud-delivered branch. This enables enterprises to leverage management resources, tools, and technologies to achieve simplified connectivity management, security, and control across a diverse range of distributed work or cloud environments.

Singtel's solutions outperform competing solutions, with a broad range of MSS designed to safeguard organizations against the latest digital threats. These solutions combine network-centric cybersecurity services and managed services with security operations center (SOC) and utilize its network expertise to ensure secure and reliable connections for enterprises to protect their data and systems for complete security coverage across networks, applications, and the cloud.

As more customers treat cybersecurity as part of their day-to-day operations, Singtel is uniquely positioned to provide both network and cyber security operations under one single pane of glass through its SOC. The company reinforces its cybersecurity measures with security professionals who ensure 24/7 monitoring and access to a global threat intelligence network. With this unique blend of services and commitment to innovation and excellence, the company is positioned as a leader in the field, capable of addressing the evolving challenges of cybersecurity in the digital age.

"Singtel distinguishes itself from competitors in Singapore by offering a well-rounded cybersecurity services portfolio that integrates closely to its suite of networking services, enabling it to adapt to the fast-changing needs of organizations proactively. Unlike some competitors that only provide basic security asset monitoring or management services, Singtel designs its security offerings to support customers throughout the dynamic nature of the cybersecurity life cycle, including day-to-day monitoring, protection, detection, threat hunting, incident response, and remediation for a seamless end-to-end experience in a single provider," said Vivien Pua, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

With a focus on delivering digitally resilient security operations and a strong commitment to customer collaboration, Singtel designed its Cyber Security Institute (CSI) to address today's complex cybersecurity challenges through cultivating digital threat situational awareness. Singtel CSI is the only cybersecurity organization appointed as a member of the SkillsFuture Queen Bee network, an initiative for industry leaders with strong sectoral expertise to champion skills development in other companies. Singtel CSI recently launched Cyber Elevate, the first-of-its-kind program in Singapore to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and global organizations build cyber resilience by equipping them with the skills to prepare, detect, respond, and recover from cyber-attacks.

Singtel tailors its professional security services to meet each client's needs, facilitating a seamless and secure journey to the cloud and building a high level of client trust. As a result, with its ever-growing customer base and strong leadership in the Singapore cybersecurity services industry, Singtel has successfully proved its market expertise and innovative character, compared to its closest competitors.

"As a trusted security partner for businesses of all sizes, Singtel has a reputable brand name in the cybersecurity services industry in Singapore, especially among large enterprise customers, standing ahead of both global and local competitors in the industry that usually find it challenging to penetrate the large customer segment due to the lack of local support or domain expertise," noted Pua.

About Singtel

Singtel is Asia's leading communications technology group, providing a portfolio of services from next-generation communication, 5G and technology services to infotainment to both consumers and businesses. The Group has presence in Asia, Australia and Africa and reaches over 770 million mobile customers in 21 countries. Its infrastructure and technology services for businesses span 21 countries, with more than 428 direct points of presence in 362 cities. For consumers, Singtel delivers a complete and integrated suite of services, including mobile, broadband and TV. For businesses, Singtel offers a complementary array of workforce mobility solutions, data hosting, cloud, network infrastructure, analytics and cyber security capabilities. Singtel is dedicated to continuous innovation, harnessing technology to create new and exciting customer experiences and shape a more sustainable, digital future.

