Singtel Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Singapore Company of the Year Recognition in Cybersecurity Services Leadership

Singapore's national leader in integrated cyber resilience is acknowledged for driving measurable market impact, innovation, and customer-first security transformation.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to present the 2025 Singapore Company of the Year Recognition in the cybersecurity services industry to Singtel for its outstanding achievements in advancing national digital resilience, strengthening operational security performance, and enabling scalable protection across enterprises of all sizes. This recognition underscores Singtel's continued leadership in delivering customer-centric cybersecurity innovation in a rapidly evolving competitive environment.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Singtel demonstrated excellence in both, consistently aligning its long-term vision with national cyber priorities and executing efficiently with measurable outcomes and strong customer confidence.

"Singtel demonstrates the strength of an enterprise that unites national purpose with commercial execution, integrating cybersecurity, connectivity, and cloud infrastructure to transform digital protection into a measurable and scalable service capability," said Vivien Pua, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Singtel anchors its growth strategy on embedding cyber resilience into its connectivity and cloud services, allowing it to stay ahead as threats grow in volume and sophistication. It has also been strengthening its leadership in quantum-safe technologies, where initiatives such as the National Quantum-Safe Network Plus and the Hybrid Quantum-Safe Network provide flexible, scalable security for enterprises.

Building on this foundation, innovation continues to propel Singtel's cyber capabilities. Its Advanced Security Operations Centre helps customers detect threats, manage their security systems, guard against Distributed Denial of Service attacks, and gain a single, unified view of their overall security. These services provide real-time monitoring, AI- and analytics-driven detection, 24/7 incident response, and automation that accelerates issue resolution.

Singtel's commitment to customer experience extends across large enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses. Through government-aligned initiatives such as the Cyber Protect Programme, the company reduces cost and capability barriers that often limit cybersecurity adoption among smaller companies in Singapore. Singtel bundles network-level protection with accessibility programs and skills development, positioning cybersecurity as a practical business function rather than a specialized or costly investment.

Frost & Sullivan commends Singtel for setting a national benchmark in security operations maturity, with standardized operational models, comprehensive infrastructure oversight, and continuous improvement frameworks that maintain high service reliability. Its proactive governance, scenario-driven readiness, and strict compliance management enhance customer assurance and reduce systemic cyber risk across key market segments.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this Company of the Year Recognition to a market leader that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation resulting in meaningful progress in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. This recognition honors organizations delivering transformative growth and shaping the future of their industries through innovation excellence and customer impact.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2844311/Singtel_Cybersecurity_Services_BPR_Logo.jpg