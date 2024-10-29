SIS Ltd. Achieves Record Revenue with Strategic Growth Across Key Sectors in Q2 FY25

Highest Quarterly Revenue Reaches ₹3,269 Crore with EBITDA at ₹145 Crore

Key highlights:

Record Revenue : SIS achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹3,269 crore in Q2 FY25.

: SIS achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹3,269 crore in Q2 FY25. Growth in Key Segments : Security, Facility Management, and Cash Logistics showed strong year-on-year growth.

: Security, Facility Management, and Cash Logistics showed strong year-on-year growth. Enhanced Cash Efficiency: Cash conversion reached 166.1% with a four-day reduction in DSO.

NEW DELHI, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS Ltd. (NSE: SIS) (BSE: 540673), a leader in security, facility management, and cash logistics, announced its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹3,269 crore, marking a 6.4% year-on-year growth. This milestone reflects SIS's strategic expansion and operational excellence across its core business segments.

Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated):

Rs. cr. Q2 FY25 Q2 FY24 Y-o-Y Q1 FY25 Q-o-Q Revenue from operations 3,268.8 3,073.6 6.4 % 3,129.9 4.4 % EBITDA 144.8 144.5 0.2 % 137.4 5.4 % EBITDA % 4.4 % 4.7 %

Profit after taxes 68.8 75.3 -8.6 % 64.2 7.1 % Profit after taxes % 2.1 % 2.4 %

Segmental Performance:

Security Solutions India : Revenue reached ₹1,384 crore, driven by demand from the transportation, logistics, energy, and real estate sectors, growing by 6.3% YoY and 3.5% QoQ. EBITDA margin slightly improved to 5.5%.

: Revenue reached ₹1,384 crore, driven by demand from the transportation, logistics, energy, and real estate sectors, growing by 6.3% YoY and 3.5% QoQ. EBITDA margin slightly improved to 5.5%. Security Solutions International : Revenue grew by 7.0% YoY to ₹1,347 crore, propelled by new client acquisitions in the BFSI, public, and retail sectors.

: Revenue grew by 7.0% YoY to ₹1,347 crore, propelled by new client acquisitions in the BFSI, public, and retail sectors. Facility Management Solutions : Revenue reached ₹553 crore, a 4.8% YoY and 4.3% QoQ increase, with strong contributions from BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing clients.

: Revenue reached ₹553 crore, a 4.8% YoY and 4.3% QoQ increase, with strong contributions from BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing clients. Cash Logistics Solutions : The segment posted robust growth, with revenue surging by 13.1% YoY. Q2 EBITDA for Cash Logistics rose by 20.6% YoY to ₹30.4 crore, bolstered by innovative solutions growing 98% YoY.

: The segment posted robust growth, with revenue surging by 13.1% YoY. Q2 EBITDA for Cash Logistics rose by 20.6% YoY to ₹30.4 crore, bolstered by innovative solutions growing 98% YoY. Return Ratios: ROCE of Q2 FY25 was 11.7%.

ROCE of Q2 FY25 was 11.7%. Cash Conversion - OCF/EBITDA on a consolidated basis was 166.1% for the quarter.

Operational Excellence and Milestone Achievements:

SIS achieved improved cash conversion rates, highlighted by a reduction of four days in Days Sales Outstanding (DSO). As SIS celebrates 50 years, these financial and operational results underscore the company's sustained commitment to delivering value for clients across essential services.

Rituraj Kishore Sinha, Group Managing Director of SIS Ltd., commented, "SIS has set a new revenue benchmark this quarter, with sustained margin improvement and enhanced cash flow management. Our achievements reflect the dedication of our 294,000-strong workforce as we continue our journey of excellence."

Business Updates:

Security Solutions India : Achieved strong growth with key wins in transportation, logistics, energy, and real estate; VProtect now serves over 25,000 connections in alarm monitoring.

: Achieved strong growth with key wins in transportation, logistics, energy, and real estate; VProtect now serves over 25,000 connections in alarm monitoring. Security Solutions International : 3.2% growth in constant currency, driven by BFSI, public, and energy sector gains, strengthening SIS's global presence.

: 3.2% growth in constant currency, driven by BFSI, public, and energy sector gains, strengthening SIS's global presence. Facility Management : Steady growth with notable client wins in BFSI, health, manufacturing, and real estate, boosting EBITDA margin to 4.3%.

: Steady growth with notable client wins in BFSI, health, manufacturing, and real estate, boosting EBITDA margin to 4.3%. Cash Logistics: 98% revenue growth in innovative solutions, maintaining a leading EBITDA margin of 17.2%.

About SIS Limited (SIS):

SIS is a US$ 1.5 Bn, Indian Multinational and Essential services Market Leader in India, with around 2,94,000 employees. SIS is amongst the Top 10 private sector employers with over 300 offices across 650 districts. SIS is #1 in Security Solutions, #1 in Facility Management and #2 in Cash Logistics segments in India. It is also the largest Security Solutions company in Australia.

Safe harbor statement:

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.