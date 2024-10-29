SitusAMC Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification in India

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC, the leading provider of innovative, trusted solutions supporting the entire lifecycle of real estate finance, is proud to be certified in India by Great Place To Work. The prestigious award is based entirely on current employees' perspective on their experience working at SitusAMC. This year, the majority of employees in India said SitusAMC is a great place to work.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. Ms. Lewis-Kulin emphasized that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that SitusAMC stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are 2x as likely to be paid fairly, and have a fair chance at promotion.

"Great Place to Work's recognition of our India team members is a testament to their unwavering commitment and efforts in fostering a culture that truly reflects our organization's core values and character," stated Sean Harding, Head of Human Resources at SitusAMC.

The Great Place To Work recognition builds on a strong foundation already established by SitusAMC as a leading employer. Earlier this year, the firm was recognized for our ongoing commitment to the highest environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards with a Silver Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis. Our efforts landed us in the top 15th percentile amongst all award recipients. EcoVadis is the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. Amongst other things, the rating recognizes our commitment and ongoing efforts to:

Build a diverse and inclusive work culture through our Employee Resource Group Program, Employee Engagement Communities, and hiring practices.

Double the impact on causes important to our employees through our dedicated employee donation matching program.

Reward and recognize employee accomplishments and achievements with our Global Rewards and Recognition Programs.

Provide career and professional development opportunities through our Employee & Leadership Development and Mentorship programs.

"This is indeed a very proud moment for us at SitusAMC. The Great Place to Work certificateiontestifies to the respectful and positive culture we have built on trust, open communication, and an ever-enriching workplace, which our employees call their second home. This important milestone certainly motivates us to do more for our valued employees," stated Priyankar Ghosh, Managing Director, Head of Shared Services.

