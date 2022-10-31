SJS Enterprises adopts 7 villages as part of the Swachh Bharat initiative

SJS Enterprises recently initiated door-to-door garbage collection in Agara Panchayat Jurisdiction Bengaluru, covering 7 villages

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the leading players in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, SJS Enterprises, recently initiated door-to-door garbage collection in Agara Panchayat Jurisdiction covering 7 villages. The initiative was inaugurated by Mr. Venkatesh, President of Agara Panchayat, and Mr. Hanumantha Gowda, Zilla Panchayat President, along with other Panchayat Members. The initiative seeks to solve the problem of waste disposal being faced by the households in that area. The initiative will help keep the environment clean and consequently, reduce the health problems for the people staying in these villages.

Garbage disposal is a major concern for most urban and rural areas in India. In many parts of the country, garbage is simply dumped in landfills, which is an unhygienic and unsustainable practice. The inappropriate technique of dumping waste can cause irreversible damage to humans and the environment. To address this major concern, SJS Enterprises took up the initiative of helping Agara Panchayat Jurisdiction by providing door-to-door garbage collection across 7 villages -- BM Kaval Village, Tataguni, Vaderahalli, Agara Village, Dodapalya Village, Lakshmipura and Byresandra village.

Venkatesh, President of the Agara Panchayat, said, "SJS Enterprises has always campaigned for environmental sustainability and ecological balance. They have set up a fleet of three vehicles to start collecting both wet and dry garbage from October 1, 2022. These trucks have a load capacity of 600-650 kg. Each truck will carry 0.50 tonnes of garbage every day, which will subsequently be handed over to the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) team. They will segregate and dispose of the garbage in an eco-friendly manner."

"We would like to thank the SJS team for taking this initiative and stepping up to make a change in society. Poor waste management such as dumping waste on the roads can lead to infectious diseases and cause serious health hazards. Solid waste and stagnant collection of dirty water can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes which can spread diseases such as dengue fever and cholera. This was a major concern every year in these villages which required immediate attention," says Venkatesh, President of the Agara Panchayat

K A Joseph, Managing Director of SJS Enterprises, said, "We would like to thank Agara Panchayat and BBMP for providing support to make this project a success. In the long run, we can increase the number of fleets and workforce to help people dispose of waste in the right manner. At a later stage, we can initiate training for villagers to segregate the waste and further teach them the techniques to dispose of the food waste in an eco-friendly manner.

SJS team took up this step after witnessing the plight of the villagers as they were facing major health problems due to poor waste management. Currently, the villagers are relieved as now they can live a better life with less risk of health problems."

Since inception, SJS Enterprises has taken up projects to make a difference in society and to contribute to the underprivileged. The Company has always gone the extra mile to provide aid during unprecedented times. The current project has been taken up as a responsibility towards society, and to further the cause of sustainability.

