SK Finance net profit rises 21% in H1; AUM crosses ₹14,000 crore on strong rural demand

JAIPUR, India, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-banking finance company SK Finance Ltd has reported a 21% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹179 crore in the April-September FY25, driven by its deepening presence in North Central and Western India. The Jaipur-headquartered lender's Assets Under Management (AUM) grew 21% to ₹14,362 crore, while disbursements during the same period rose 13% to ₹4,370 crore.

The company has a presence across 13 states and UTs, focusing on contiguous expansion from its home state of Rajasthan. With rising infrastructure activity, farm mechanization, and resilient consumption, it has created a long-term and sustainable fuel credit demand in rural India.

For the quarter ending in September 2025, SK Finance reported total income of ₹700.3 crore from operations. The company's net worth increased to ₹3,694.9 crore, and its earnings per share were ₹6.82 for the quarter. With a debt-equity ratio of 3.32, the balance sheet remains comfortably leveraged.

"Demand from smaller towns and growth corridors has been encouraging this year. We are seeing asset quality stabilising, highlighting a promising H2FY26," said Rajendra Kumar Setia, Managing Director and CEO of SK Finance. He added that the company remains focused on responsible lending, technology-led efficiency, and deeper customer engagement across India's evolving financial landscape.

SK Finance's credit profile continues to remain strong, with leading rating agencies reaffirming its long-term rating at 'AA-/Stable' by ICRA and CARE Ratings, and 'AA-/Positive' by India Ratings, alongside a short-term rating of A1+.

Analysts tracking the NBFC space said that financiers with strong exposure to the rural and transport sectors are likely to maintain growth momentum, supported by improved cash flows, infrastructure spending, and steady consumption in regional markets.

With over 675 branches across 12 states and one Union Territory, and a workforce of more than 12,500 people, SK Finance continues to expand its footprint in India's semi-urban and rural corridors. The company offers a diverse range of loan products including commercial vehicle loans, car loan, tractor loan,construction equipment loan, secured business loan and home renovation - mortgage loan designed to empower individuals and small businesses across the country's growing financial landscape.

