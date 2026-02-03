Skin Aesthete Becomes Navi Mumbai's Only Clinic to Offer EMFACE, Redefining Non-Invasive Facial Rejuvenation

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin Aesthete, the premium dermatology and aesthetics clinic founded by Dr. Sonal Ahuja, has strengthened its position as a leader in non-invasive aesthetics by becoming the only clinic in Navi Mumbai to introduce EMFACE, a breakthrough facial rejuvenation technology by BTL Aesthetics.

Dr. Sonal Khade Ahuja, Founder of Skin Aesthete with EMFACE & EXION Devices by BTL Aesthetics

EMFACE is the world's first and only US FDA-approved platform that combines High-Intensity Facial Electromagnetic Stimulation (HIFES™) with synchronized monopolar radiofrequency, enabling facial rejuvenation at a structural level; addressing facial muscle tone, skin quality, collagen, and elastin without needles, injections, pain, or downtime. The technology represents a significant shift in modern anti-aging care, moving away from volume-based or invasive interventions toward precision-driven, biology-led rejuvenation.

The introduction of EMFACE builds on Skin Aesthete's early adoption of EXION, which was introduced at the clinic last year, making it the only one in Navi Mumbai to offer the advanced energy-based device. While EXION continues to support skin quality by stimulating the body's natural hyaluronic acid and collagen production, EMFACE adds a new dimension by strengthening key facial elevator muscles creating visible lift, improved contours, and long-term structural support.

"Anti-aging today is about doing less, but doing it better," says Dr. Sonal Ahuja, Founder and Head Dermatologist at Skin Aesthete. "With EMFACE, we can work on facial musculature and skin quality simultaneously, delivering natural-looking lift and rejuvenation without altering expressions or requiring downtime. Combined with advanced skin-regenerative technologies like EXION, this allows us to offer truly holistic, non-invasive facial rejuvenation."

EMFACE precisely targets specific facial elevator muscles while intentionally sparing depressor muscles, ensuring balanced, controlled lifting rather than exaggerated results. Clinical studies demonstrate measurable improvements in wrinkle reduction, muscle tone, collagen and elastin levels, and overall facial contour. Treatments are comfortable, quick, and suitable for a wide range of age groups from preventive anti-aging for younger clients to non-surgical alternatives for those seeking facial firming and rejuvenation.

Globally, EMFACE and EXION are regarded as gold-standard technologies in non-invasive facial aesthetics, widely adopted across leading clinics in USA, UK, Europe and Dubai. Their availability at Skin Aesthete brings this level of innovation closer to home for Navi Mumbai and Mumbai's discerning clientele, eliminating the need for travel while delivering internationally benchmarked care.

Further strengthening the clinic's credibility, Dr. Sonal Ahuja is also a recognised BTL EXION Key Opinion Leader (KOL), contributing her clinical expertise to the advancement, education, and responsible adoption of energy-based aesthetic technologies. Her association with BTL underscores Skin Aesthete's commitment to evidence-backed innovation, physician-led protocols, and global best practices in aesthetic dermatology.

With the introduction of EMFACE, Skin Aesthete continues to reinforce its focus on science-led innovation—investing in technologies that respect facial anatomy, enhance natural beauty, and prioritize long-term skin health over quick fixes.

About Skin Aesthete

Located in CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai, Skin Aesthete is a premium dermatology and aesthetics clinic led by Dr. Sonal Ahuja, a dermatologist with over 13 years of experience in medical and aesthetic dermatology. The clinic specializes in advanced, non-invasive treatments that combine global technology with a holistic, patient-centric approach to skin health, confidence, and long-term rejuvenation.

