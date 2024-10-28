Skipper Limited achieved its best-ever second-quarter revenue, driven by strong execution in the Engineering and Infrastructure business segments.

Consolidated EBITDA margins rose to 10.1%, up from 9.5% in the same quarter last year.

KOLKATA, India, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skipper Limited (BSE: 538562) (NSE: SKIPPER), is one of the world's leading manufacturers for Power Transmission & Distribution structures, amongst India's leading EPC companies for EHV transmission line construction, and a prominent manufacturer of Telecom and Railway structures.

Consolidated Financials – Q2 & H1 Fy'25 (Rs in Million)

Particulars Q2 Fy'25 Q2 FY'24 Change % H1 Fy'25 H1 FY'24 Change % Revenue 11,097 7,724 44 % 22,015 13,270 66 % EBITDA 1,124 737 53 % 2,171 1,338 62 % EBITDA Margin % 10.1 % 9.5 %

9.9 % 10.1 %

Profit Before Tax 444 285 56 % 875 519 69 % Profit After Tax 329 198 67 % 654 360 81 %

Key Business Highlights

Highest Ever Closing Order Book: Stands at Rs. 65,900 million, with 85% from domestic markets and 15% from exports.

Quarterly Order Inflow: Rs. 16,600 million for engineering products and EPC works.

Significant Domestic Contracts: Secured substantial contracts from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), State Electricity Boards (SEBs), and the North and South American export markets.

Year-to-Date Order Inflows: Total Rs. 24,250 million, reflecting strong demand across both domestic and international markets.

Director Speaks

Commenting on the results, Mr. Sharan Bansal, Director of Skipper Limited, said: "Amidst dynamic market conditions, our performance this quarter has truly showcased Skipper's strength and resilience. With a remarkable 44% growth in revenue compared to Q2 of the previous fiscal year, we are seeing the positive impact of our focused strategy in the Engineering and Infrastructure segments. Our EBITDA margin has improved to 10.1%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiencies, while our Profit After Tax increased by 67% to Rs. 329 million. These accomplishments underline our commitment to delivering sustained growth and value for our stakeholders.

Our highest-ever closing order book of Rs. 65,900 million, with 85% coming from the domestic market and 15% from exports, reaffirms Skipper as the preferred partner in the Transmission & Distribution sector. With significant domestic contracts from PGCIL and SEBs, alongside expanding footprints in North and South America, we are poised for continued momentum. Our strong order inflow of Rs. 16,600 million during the quarter is a testament to the confidence our clients place in our capabilities."

Mr. Bansal also added, "Domestic T&D ordering displays promising signs of resurgence, while our consistent growth in international markets remains a core driver of our expansion. We see vast opportunities ahead, fuelled by India's 500 GW renewable energy integration plan, and we are committed to being at the forefront of this transformative journey. Internationally, we foresee robust demand driven by increased transmission and distribution spending on renewables for the next decade."

ABOUT SKIPPER LIMITED

Skipper Limited established in 1981 is one of the leading companies in the Power Transmission & Distribution and the Polymer segment. With over 42+ years of domain knowledge it is largest in India and tenth globally basis the manufacturing capacity. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high quality but cost effective solution for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans across continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa and is spread across 50+ countries with presence across sub-segments such as Towers, EPC, Monopoles, Poles and Railway Electrification Structures. Skipper Limited is a national powerhouse in the Polymer pipe business. Under the brand name of 'Skipper', the company manufactures premium quality polymer pipes & fittings, which serve both the agricultural as well as plumbing sectors. Skipper Limited is listed at BSE (538562) and NSE (Symbol: SKIPPER) in 2014 & 2015 respectively.

