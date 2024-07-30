Skipper Limited releases Q1 FY 25 results, PAT doubles against previous year's quarter

Business Highlights

Robust growth in bottom line with PAT doubling against previous year quarter also witnessing improvement in PAT Margin

Q1 Fy'25 order inflow Rs. 7,650 million for engineering products supplies & EPC works

Robust Order Bidding Pipeline of Rs. 115,000 million International & Rs. 65,000 Domestic

Closing Order Book of Rs. 58,440 million

KOLKATA, India, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skipper Limited (BSE: 538562) (NSE: SKIPPER), is one of the world's leading manufacturers for Power Transmission & Distribution structures and a prominent manufacturer of Telecom and Railway structures. Skipper, also a significant player in Polymer Pipes & Fittings industry, announced its results for the second quarter of FY 25, ended 30th June, 2025.

Consolidated Financials – Q1FY'25 (Rs. in Million)

Particulars Q1 Fy'25 Q1 FY'24 Change % Revenue 10,917 5,546 96.9 % EBITDA 1,046.7 601.4 74.0 % EBITDA Margin % 9.6 % 10.8 %

Profit Before Tax 431.0 233.0 85.0 % Profit After Tax 324.2 162.5 99.5 %

Key Business Highlights

Best ever first quarter revenue of Rs. 10,917 million on back of strong execution in engineering and Infra segment, Revenue also doubled over previous year quarter

Exports Revenue almost doubled, reaching Rs. 2,510 million from Rs. 1,274 million in the same quarter last year

Robust growth in bottom line – PAT doubled to Rs. 324 million against Rs. 162 million in previous year quarter; PAT Margin improved to 3.0 % of sales.

Closing Order Book of Rs. 58,440 million, constitutes 86 % domestic & 14 % export.

Director Speaks

Commenting on the release Mr. Sharan Bansal, Director, Skipper Limited, said – "Amidst dynamic market landscapes, our achievements stand as a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence. The company witnessed a remarkable 97% growth in revenue as compared to the Q1 of the last FY. Our consistent performance across major business segments and some aggressive sales initiatives has enabled us to maintain an impressive order booking numbers. With an impressive Closing Order Book of Rs. 58,440 million, comprising 86% from the domestic market and 14% from exports; we've maintained our stance as the preferred partner in the domestic markets. The company demonstrated a robust growth in bottom line with, PAT doubled to Rs. 324 million against Rs. 162 million in previous year quarter with a remarkable margin to 3.0 % of sales. We secured fresh new orders of Rs. 7,650 million for engineering product supplies and EPC works from countries including Middle East Asia, Africa, and major domestic projects from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd & SEBs."

Mr. Bansal also said, "T&D Domestic ordering displays promising signs of rebound, while our unwavering momentum in the international market remains a driving force. Our Order Bidding Pipeline stood at Rs. 115,000 million in the international arena and an impressive Rs. 65,500 million in the domestic sphere. These accomplishments are evidence of our vision and unwavering dedication. Our company stands resolute in its commitment towards addressing the world's pressing need for green energy and sustainability. We anticipate a strong bidding pipeline in India through 2030, driven by the 500 GW renewable energy integration plan. This expansion and integration strategy will also create additional business opportunities for the company. Additionally, in the international market, we expect a robust bidding pipeline for the next decade, fueled by global transmission and distribution spending on renewables."

Speaking on the results Mr. Devesh Bansal, Director, Skipper Limited said - "I am thrilled to present Skipper's outstanding performance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. This period once again showcases Skipper's unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation in the engineering, EPC services sector and the polymer sector. In this quarter, Skipper has achieved remarkable success, with revenue of Rs 10,917 million, by being the best ever 1st quarter in terms of revenue. This achievement is a testament to the increasing demand for our engineering products and services both domestically and internationally. The company's exports Revenue almost doubled, reaching Rs 2,510 million from Rs 1,274 million in the same quarter last year. Our strong presence in the overseas markets continues to drive growth, with our transmission and distribution (T&D) projects flourishing and our international expansion efforts bearing fruit. Looking ahead, we anticipate Strong Revenue performance across major business segment to continue. We expect a 25% CAGR growth over the next 2 year on back of pending engineering execution & and improving polymer performance."

ABOUT SKIPPER LIMITED

Skipper Limited established in 1981 is one of the leading companies in the Power Transmission & Distribution and the Polymer segment. With over 42+ years of domain knowledge it is largest in India and tenth globally basis the manufacturing capacity. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high quality but cost effective solution for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans across continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa and is spread across 65+ countries with presence across sub-segments such as Towers, EPC, Monopoles, Poles and Railway Electrification Structures. Skipper Limited is a national powerhouse in the Polymer pipe business. Under the brand name of 'Skipper', the company manufactures premium quality polymer pipes & fittings, which serve both the agricultural as well as plumbing sectors. Skipper Limited is listed at BSE (538562) and NSE (Symbol: SKIPPER) in 2014 & 2015 respectively.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2471709/Skipper_Limited_Logo.jpg