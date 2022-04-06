Sky Medical Technology announces availability of its geko™ device on government of India e-marketplace portal (GeM)

Launched in August 2016, the GeM portal is an online market platform to facilitate procurement of goods and services by various Ministries and agencies of the Government. It aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and speed in the public procurement of goods and services.

The wearable, clinically proven geko™ device - now listed on GeM - is a small, battery powered, disposable, neuromuscular electro-stimulation therapy, that is applied non-invasively to the skin over the common peroneal nerve at the side of the knee. Small electrical pulses gently stimulate the nerve, once every second, activating the calf and foot muscle pumps resulting in increased blood flow in the deep veins1 of the calf, at rate equal to 60% of continuous walking2 without a patient having to move. The increase in blood flow prevents venous thromboembolism3 (VTE – blood clots), reduces post-operative and trauma-based swelling4,5 and promotes wound healing (leg ulcers)6.

Across India, the incidence of VTE is comparable to that in Western countries. The risk is especially high in hospitalized patients, in a majority of whom VTE is clinically silent and one of the commonest causes of unplanned readmission and preventable death7. Oedema, the medical term for swelling, is also a silent burden with few tools to address the complication, which can delay surgical fixation, impede wound closure, decrease muscle strength and stall rehabilitation.8,9 Arguably the greatest burden, however, and considered a silent epidemic, is chronic wounds. It is difficult to correctly assess the magnitude of suffering generated by leg ulcers in a country of over 1.2 billion people. One study, however, estimated the prevalence to be 4.5 per 1000 in the population10.

"We are thrilled that government hospitals across India can now enjoy streamlined geko™ device procurement through GeM, to address these significant medical challenges" says Bernard Ross, Sky Founder and CEO. "GeM listing marks the beginning of a very-exciting journey for Sky. The online platform is a vibrant e-marketplace, providing transparency, efficiency and speed. It is heartening to know that thousands of patients who visit government hospitals can now gain from the prescribed use of the geko™ device for better clinical outcomes and enhanced recovery.

About Sky Medical Technology Ltd

Sky Medical Technology, the parent of Firstkind Ltd, is a UK-based medical devices company. Through its innovative mechanism of neuromuscular electrostimulation, Sky has developed a non-invasive, ground-breaking technology platform, OnPulse™, embedded in its industry-leading brand, the geko™ device. Sky's products are tailored to different medical application areas, selling through strategic partnerships or distributors in each clinical application area. Clinical areas of focus include prevention of life-threatening blood clots, complications related to swelling before and after general and orthopaedic surgery and vascular conditions related to wound healing (leg ulcers). The goal in each pathway is to partner with healthcare professionals for better patient outcomes and patient care whilst saving health system resources. www.skymedtech.com

Media contact

Sue Davenport

[email protected]

Sky Medical Technology Ltd

Hawk House

Peregrine Business Park

Gomm Road

High Wycombe

Bucks

HP13 7DL

