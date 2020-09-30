Skybox Security Appoints Tom Gleason as Vice President, North America Sales and Field Operations

Gleason to lead North American sales and field operations to help organizations gain the insights needed to securely enable their business

SAN JOSE, California, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skybox Security, a global leader in cybersecurity management solutions, announced today that Tom Gleason has joined the company as Vice President, North America Sales and Field Operations. Gleason brings to the company over 30 years' experience of leading high-performance teams in IT infrastructure, cloud and monitoring software.

He joins Skybox from Riverbed Technology where he was the Area Vice President for Western and Central North American Sales and was central to the company's success in enhancing productivity, improving all sales and financial metrics, and increasing subscription licensing by 60%.

Rob Rosiello, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales & Field Operations for Skybox Security commented: "Tom is joining at a moment of great opportunity for Skybox. Cybersecurity is more complex than ever and leaders are under pressure to secure their organizations at unprecedented scale and speed. These circumstances have created significant pain points for organizations that Skybox is best positioned to solve. Tom's consultative approach to working with enterprise customers, combined with his background building and managing high-growth sales organizations, make him the perfect fit for the role."

Responsible for North American sales and field operations, Gleason will apply his expertise to develop the next generation of Skybox's go-to-market model. He will use his extensive experience across the field, channel sales, and vertical markets to increase Skybox's position within the region.

Gleason added: "I joined this company because of the significant value proposition Skybox Security has to offer enterprise customers. Skybox Security takes the guesswork out of security by providing full, context-informed network visibility. Our customers are able to see which of their vulnerabilities and assets are most exposed to potential threats, enabling them to create more targeted and effective remediation strategies. The enterprise demand for these insights couldn't be clearer and I'm excited to lead the North American go-to-market strategy."

At Skybox, we remove complexities from cybersecurity management. By integrating data, delivering new insights and unifying processes, we help you control security without restricting business agility. Our comprehensive solution unites security perspectives into the big picture, minimizes risk and empowers security programs to move to the next level.

SOURCE Skybox Security