NEW DELHI, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- zunpulse, a leading smart electricity company, launched its first two physical retail stores strengthening its retail presence. The stores are located in Airia Mall, Gurugram and Lajpat Nagar, Delhi. Both the stores are equipped with interactive experience centers where customers can experience the latest range of zunpulse smart devices in a live environment.

Smart electricity company -& zunpulse strengthens retail presence; Opens first two retail stores

"We are excited to launch our first two physical retail stores in Gurugram and Delhi, and to bring our smart home automation products and services closer to our customers," said Pranesh Chaudhary, Founder & CEO of zunpulse. "Our retail stores will enable customers to touch, feel and experience our products first-hand, and to get expert advice and guidance on how to customize and optimize their smart home automation solutions."

To demonstrate the convenience and technical capabilities of the smart devices to customers sitting at their homes, zunpulse has offered an open access to monitor the smart devices installed in their stores for experience of the user interface. The customer simply needs to download the zunpulse app and login using the phone number 1221020000 and when prompted for an OTP, use 654321.

"We want to give our customers a taste of IoT, the convenience of controlling their electrical appliances through their voice, a tap on the phone or a smart switch and the peace of mind offered by installing smart video doorbell, smart door lock and smart camera," added Pranesh.

The move to open offline retail stores marks a strategic expansion for zunpulse, which has previously focused on online sales and distribution through its website and e-commerce platforms apart from its 1000+ retailers' network across India. In addition to the smart devices, the retail stores will also feature the company's mixer grinders, electric kettles, ceiling fans, geysers and heaters.

About zunpulse

Founded in 2016, zunpulse is an IoT and AI enabled smart electricity company that aims to deliver smarter choices for all electricity needs in every home. With the tagline 'Making every home smart', zunpulse has one brand promise - to control your entire home with 'just one tap' on their mobile app. zunpulse's core value lies in delivering comfort and convenience to its customers along with energy-saving opportunities.

