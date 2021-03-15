Smart Roads inaugurated in Ujjain

The two roads are Road Number 2 which has length of 465 metres and alignment runs from Zero Point Bridge to Gyaneshwari Mata Temple; and Road Number 4 which has length of 412 metres wherein the alignment is from Bela Patra Mahadev Temple to Jain Mandir.

Dr. Mohan Yadav - Minister for Higher Education - Govt. of Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Anil Firojiya - Member of Parliament (Ujjain), Mr. Khitij Singhal - Ujjain Municipal Commissioner and Mr. Paras Jain - Ex. MLA recently inaugurated these smart roads.

In addition, the roads have cycle tracks and also various beautification initiatives such as greenery measures on periphery. While the earlier road did not even have basic footpath - the newly opened roads have wide footpaths for pedestrians to safely and comfortably walk.

These smart roads were undertaken by Ujjain Smart City Ltd (USCL) in the well-known temple town of Ujjain - which is also a famous pilgrimage centre with the Kumbh Mela held here every 12 years.

About TATA Projects Limited

TATA Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

TATA Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.

The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water and waste water management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.

The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability.

