Smarten Offers 30-day Free Trial of Augmented Analytics Solution on AWS Marketplace

AHMEDABAD, India, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smarten suite of advanced analytics tools is now available for a free 30-day trial on the AWS Marketplace. This augmented analytics solution includes smart data visualization, assisted predictive modeling and a self-serve data preparation assisted by machine learning to help business users without any data science skills to create, use and share predictive models on their own.

The Elegant MicroWeb (Smarten SSDP solution) is listed as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Data Preparation Report , as a Niche BI and Analytics Vendor in the Gartner Report, Competitive Landscape: BI Platforms and Analytics Software, Asia/Pacific, as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Enterprise-Reporting-Based Platforms, and a Listed Vendor in the Other Vendors to Consider for Modern BI and Analytics, Gartner Report

Smarten CEO, Kartik Patel says, "We are pleased to announce the availability of the innovative Smarten preconfigured solution on the AWS Marketplace. This 30-day free trial provides access to those who wish to explore the benefits and possibilities inherent in the features of this augmented analytics solution."

The Smarten tool is designed for business users working in an environment that encourages and supports data democratization and data literacy within the ranks of the enterprise team. Augmented analytics provides recommendations and auto-suggestions to ensure that business users can leverage these sophisticated tools to advance user adoption in the business environment, transform users into Citizen Data Scientists, and encourage empowerment and accountability for all team members.

"The 30-day free trial of the preconfigured Smarten product provides ample opportunity for users to explore and understand the value of advanced analytics," says Patel. "These tools support fact-based day-to-day decisions and strategic, operational and tactical initiatives, goals and objectives."

The Smarten 30-day free trial download is preconfigured and easily accessible on the AWS Marketplace, and the trial includes Smarten team support to help prospective users get started with Smarten.

Following the 30-day free trial, the Smarten product is available for extended use with Bring Your Own License (BYOL) availability. One can launch a preconfigured AWS Smarten instance with a free 30-day trial period from the AWS marketplace and answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), as well as Learning Opportunities to help users understand the benefits and value of the Smarten solution. Launch Smarten with the 30-day free trial on AWS now.

More information on the benefits of the Smarten Augmented Analytics product suite is available here.

About Smarten

The Smarten approach to business intelligence and business analytics focuses on the business user and provides Advanced Data Discovery so users can perform early prototyping and test hypotheses without the skills of a data scientist. Smarten Augmented Analytics tools include assisted predictive modeling, smart data visualization, self-serve data preparation and clickless analytics with natural language processing (NLP) for search analytics. All of these tools are designed for business users with average skills and require no special skills or knowledge of statistical analysis or support from IT or data scientists.

The Smarten approach to advanced data discovery is powered by ElegantJ BI Business Intelligence Solutions, a representative vendor in multiple Gartner reports, including the Gartner Research Market Guide to Self-Service Data Preparation, as a Niche BI and Analytics Vendor in the Gartner Report, Competitive Landscape in the BI Platforms and Analytics Software, Asia/Pacific, as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Enterprise-Reporting-Based Platforms, and a Listed Vendor in the Other Vendors to Consider for Modern BI and Analytics, Gartner Report.

