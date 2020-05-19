Smarten Spaces Launches a Complete Technology Solution to Make Workplaces Ready for Employees Coming Back to Work

Through a single contactless app, Jumpree WorkSafe will ensure every employee, tenant or visitor is pre-screened for travel and health, tracking every entry and exit along with temperature readings. Other features include encouraging and maintaining social distancing measures at dining areas, monitoring and managing the provision of critical supplies and increasing the availability of resources and improving communication with employees both working remotely and in the workplace.

Dinesh Malkani, CEO of Smarten Spaces, shared, "The top priority for businesses is to bring their employees back to work safely and manage their spaces effectively. Apart from safety elements, employees can book sanitised workstations and have visibility on when meeting rooms have been cleaned. At the same time, workforce distribution, seat and space allocation need to come together while factoring in all the new laws around social distancing. Jumpree WorkSafe and our 10-Step Response Plan helps workplaces ensure all the required precautions are in place. This makes us one of the world's first end-to-end AI platform to disrupt a $19.9 billion smart space industry. We are delighted with the traction we are getting and the solution can now be deployed globally via our partner network."

Phoenix Group, a prominent real estate company recently adopted Jumpree WorkSafe at one of their campuses. Joe King, Group CEO of Phoenix, said, "As we notice contactless processes and safe distancing measures becoming the new normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are confident that the features of Jumpree WorkSafe will bring enormous ease and efficiency."

About Smarten Spaces:

Smarten Spaces was founded in 2017 in Singapore by Dinesh Malkani, former President, CISCO India and SAARC regions. Smarten Spaces is focused on digitising spaces for Enterprises, Commercial Real Estate, Coworking, Coliving and Warehousing. Our comprehensive AI & IoT powered technology allows businesses to not only better engage with their tenants and employee community, but to manage spaces effectively. Our solution includes a fully-integrated mobile app for end-users to perform daily tasks more efficiently and seamlessly while the integrated technology platform for space management comes with full AI capability and 100+ reports.

Some of our clients and partners include leading Fortune100 companies which have successfully deployed our solutions in the US, Singapore, India, Russia and China. Smarten Spaces was chosen as one of the Top 3 Hottest Startups in Singapore by Singapore Business Review 2019. We are also a global Microsoft co-sell partner.

In 2019, Smarten Spaces raised Series A funding of US$12m from Singapore-based Symphony International Holdings, within 2 years of its launch in 2017.

