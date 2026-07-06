Smarter, Lighter, & Construction-Free: Egg Medical Debuts EggNest® Complete 2.0 for Interventional Labs

MINNEAPOLIS, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egg Medical, a leader in Enhanced Radiation Protection Devices (ERPDs) for interventional procedures, today announced the official launch of EggNest Complete 2.0, the latest evolution of the advanced EggNest ERPD system. Designed to reduce scatter radiation in interventional suites, this next-generation system combines comprehensive protection with an engineered lightweight structure and premium upgraded components.

Key Product Advancements & Specifications

Complete and Protect 2.0

Construction-Free Installation : The system requires no structural changes, architectural permitting, or extensive installation delays. Labs remain fully operational during setup, saving hospitals revenue and resources.

The system requires no structural changes, architectural permitting, or extensive installation delays. Labs remain fully operational during setup, saving hospitals revenue and resources. Significant Weight Reduction: The Protect 2.0 base platform features a streamlined engineering design, achieving significant weight reductions.

The Protect 2.0 base platform features a streamlined engineering design, achieving significant weight reductions. Premium Component Durability: Built for high-volume clinical environments, the system features easy-to-clean, molded carbon fiber components designed for seamless workflow integration.

Leadership Insights on Product Development

"EggNest remains the only comprehensive radiation protection system that requires zero construction and zero trip hazards— it works in any lab, from day one. With this next generation, our engineering team made the proven platform meaningfully better: lighter, without any compromise to protection, and more durable and easier to clean for high-volume environments. Egg Medical will continue to innovate alongside the clinical community, with user feedback guiding every advancement."

Integrated Protection Components

The Complete 2.0 system features a unified matrix of premium radiation safety components:

Telescoping Shield & Upper Flip Shields: Molded carbon fiber shields provide adaptive, articulation-friendly scatter radiation shielding.

Molded carbon fiber shields provide adaptive, articulation-friendly scatter radiation shielding. Sealed EggPad and Egg Blanket: Easy-to-clean reusable shielding optimized for interventional procedures.

Optimizing Lab Operational Workflow without Costly and Time-Consuming Construction

EggNest Complete 2.0 enables hospitals and health systems to upgrade to an ERPD without capital construction projects. Because the system requires no structural modifications, labs can deploy it immediately — protecting physicians, nurses, and techs from scatter radiation from day one, without disrupting procedure schedules or taking rooms offline.

About Egg Medical

Egg Medical is an innovative medical technology company dedicated to reducing the scatter radiation exposure of physicians, surgeons, nurses, technicians and others who use x-ray imaging to perform life-saving diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for patients. The company's flagship EggNest systems deliver industry-leading radiation safety solutions globally.