SMBXL, a leading technology company supporting Indian MSMEs, launches India's first B2B online Machine Tools Expo

The Online B2B Machine Tools Expo is the biggest online platform for Machine Tool Companies. Over 1250 Machine Tool Companies, from across 106 cities in India and representing 35+ Categories are participating in the Online Expo

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SMBXL, a leading technology company that supports MSMEs, has launched India's first ONLINE B2B MACHINE TOOLS EXPO. The expo has over 1250 Machine Tool Companies from across 106 cities in India. The participating companies represent over 35 machine tool categories and is expected to attract half-a-million manufacturers, potential customers, dealers and business partners.

The Online B2B Machine Tools Expo will run from 26 Feb to 10 March 2024. The Expo, apart from exhibitors, will also have over thirty online demonstration sessions where participating Machine Tool companies will be able to showcase their products for the benefits of the visitors and other participating companies. This is an exciting feature as it provides a platform for medium and small machine tool companies to showcase their products and any other innovation that they have made to a wider audience.

The Online B2B Machine Tools Expo is FREE for Machine Tool Companies. The opportunity will help them expand their digital presence across newer markets and geographies. The Expo is also slated to bring over 5L visitors from across India as well as other countries.

Speaking at the launch of the Online Machine Tool Expo, Preeti Ubale, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, SMBXL, said "The Online Expo has been created to help Indian MSMEs, dealing in Machine Tools, to showcase their products to a wider and more geographically dispersed audience. The objective of this Expo is to help the MSMEs increase their reach, visibility and sales exponentially. It will make it easier and more convenient for machine tool companies to connect directly with manufacturers, dealers & suppliers and network with their potential business partners, dealer network, and key stakeholders."

SMBXL has carefully curated the Online B2B Machine Tools Expo to ensure that participating companies can derive great benefit from it. The participating companies represent Machine Tools categories such as 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing), Power Tools, Boring, CNC Machines, Lathe, Woodworking Machines and Tools, Cutting Tools, Drilling Machines including Drill Press, Finishing Machines, Forming Tools, Broaching, Welding, Electrical Discharge Machines, Laser Cutting Machines amongst other categories.

The technical and Customer Support Teams spent over 3 months in planning and designing the Online B2B Machine Tools Expo. Numerous meetings were held with Machine Tool companies to understand their requirements. The entire look-and-feel and the experience has been designed with valuable inputs from the Machine Tools industry. The Online B2B Machine Tools Expo also has participants from industries such as Abrasives, Machine Components, Parts and Spares to ensure that the entire ecosystem is represented. This allows visitors as well as participating Machine Tool companies to benefit from the association.

SMBXL was formed in 2018 with the sole purpose of supporting Indian MSMEs. In the last 6 years of operations, SMBXL has come out with many initiative-taking solutions which are tailored to solve problems faced by MSMEs. By understanding the MSMEs, SMBXL has ensured that they not only support their customers with technical support, but also provide them with opportunities to strengthen their brand – the online expo being a case in point. SMBXL believes that It is important that technology becomes a business enabler that helps the MSMEs scale their operations and generate more revenue.

The online Expo has been designed with a view to providing broader exposure to Indian micro, small & medium enterprises, dealing in Machine Tools, to facilitate them in exploring new business opportunities. This expo not only showcases the diverse technologies, products and services produced/rendered by Indian Machine Tool MSMEs but also provide them with excellent business opportunities, besides promoting trade, establishing joint ventures, technology transfers, marketing arrangements and image building.

To help market the Online B2B Machine Tools Expo, SMBXL has started virtual campaigns, targeting Machine Tool Associations and Machine Tool clusters across the country. The team took into consideration the evolving consumer preferences, design innovations, and the effectiveness of different engagement channels and strategies.

To access India's first online Machine Tools Expo, click on the following link: https://expo.marketcentral.in/press

About SMBXL

SMBXL is a technology company that is focused on providing innovative digital solutions to the MSME community. SMBXL was started in December 2018 by Premanand Thudia and Preeti Ubale.

Small and Medium Business Excellence (SMBXL) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a range of customized business services to its customers through its technology platform – MarketCentral. These include consultation and strategies for growth, technology adoption to augment their omni-channel strategy, business development and a complete suite of accounting services from invoicing to billing and supply chain management to logistics.

SMBXL has over 65000 customers, from over 900 towns and cities across India, on its platform. These customers include traders, manufacturers, distributors, across a wide spectrum of industries including machine tools, retail stores, FMCG, textiles, electrical and electronics and leather goods etc.

For more information, please refer: www.smbxl.com, www.marketcentral.in