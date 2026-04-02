Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship celebrates 8th Edition, empowering students at JBIMS

MUMBAI, India, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) has announced the winners of the 8th edition of the prestigious 'Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards'. The ceremony was graced by Sandeep Kohli, CEO of Novel Jewels (Aditya Birla Group) and a former Senior Global Leader at Unilever, as Chief Guest, alongside Dr. Kavita R. Laghate, Director of JBIMS. Launched in 2019, the scholarship initiative is committed to supporting and empowering meritorious management students by providing them with financial support to strengthen their education and accelerate their careers.

(From Left to Right): Rushikesh Metangale, Bhushan Ghule, Hemin Khona, Namrata Janyani, Yash Nahata, and Varun Karia, winners of the 8th edition of the Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai

The ceremony was not just about recognising academic excellence but also about celebrating perseverance, determination and the spirit of giving back. Nimish Dwivedi, an alumnus from the 1993 batch of JBIMS, established this scholarship in honour of his late mother, Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi.

Six grants – Two core scholarships of Rs. 1 lakh each and four ad hoc scholarships of Rs. 50,000 each were given to second-year M.M.S. students. These six winners were chosen based on their academic and other achievements and their financial status. Hemin Khona and Rushikesh Metangale won the two core scholarships while Varun Karia, Yash Nahata, Namrata Janyani and Bhushan Ghule won the ad hoc scholarships.

Dr. Kavita R. Laghate, Director, JBIMS, said, "Heartiest congratulations to all our scholarship winners! A special thanks to our esteemed alumnus Mr. Nimish Dwivedi for his unwavering support through the Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship, and to our distinguished JBIMS alumnus and chief guest Mr. Sandeep Kohli, CEO, Novel Jewels - Aditya Birla Group, and former senior leader at Unilever, for joining and inspiring the students today. As JBIMS marks its 61st year, our alma maters' enduring bond fills us with pride."

Sandeep Kohli, CEO, Novel Jewels (Aditya Birla Group) and JBIMS Alumnus, said, "As a proud alumnus, not just Chief Guest, I'm delighted to celebrate the 8th year of this scholarship—a heartfelt tribute by Nimish to his mother and a growing legacy of impact. To all students, the path ahead will not always be linear—embrace risks, lift others along the way, and build on the strength of JBIMS. True success lies not just in what you achieve, but in what you enable for others while creating your own story!"

Nimish Dwivedi, Scholarship Benefactor and JBIMS Alumnus, said, "Now in its 8th year, this scholarship has launched so many students on successful career journeys, giving me great assurance of its lasting impact. This year, the students' statements of purpose highlight their incredible tenacity in overcoming adversity—carry that forward in your careers, and add a willingness to embrace being considerate."

About Nimish Dwivedi

Nimish Dwivedi is an alumnus of the 1993 batch of JBIMS. With extensive international experience, he has worked across Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Indonesia and Vietnam. He is also the author of the bestselling book 'Marketing Chronicles: A Compendium of Global and Local Marketing Insights from the Pre and Post Smartphone Eras'

About The 'Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards'

The 'Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards' are given annually at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. Since 2019, the scholarship offers financial rewards to help bright students with financial challenges cover their tuition costs.

About JBIMS

An Institute founded in 1965, JBIMS is considered to be unique in management education as it is firmly rooted in the local soil and capable of articulating the Indian ethos. In the contemporary era, where globalization and liberalization are the buzz words, the Institute has, without disturbing the said roots, ordered itself to meet the emerging challenges, sentiments and opportunities that are going to present themselves on account of the new economic order. The Institute believes that proper managerial perspective, search of excellence and efficient managerial action is possible by a person with managerial potential developed into a highly resourceful, enriched and stimulating mind through knowledge, skills and attitudes provided in the M.M.S course. For more information, visit: http://jbims.edu/

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