Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship continues to make a difference at premier business school JBIMS, 6th edition awarded

MUMBAI, India, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 5th, 2024, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) hosted the sixth edition of the prestigious 'Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards', with Rajesh Patil, founder of Fundflo Technologies, joining the event as the chief guest. Rajesh has held leadership positions in banking and technology consulting in India and internationally and has over three decades of experience.

Second-year M.M.S. students were granted six scholarships based on their exceptional academic performance and their families' financial situation. Two core scholarships of Rs 1 lakh each and four ad hoc scholarships of Rs 50,000 each were granted.

Nimish Dwivedi, an alumnus from the 1993 batch of JBIMS, established this scholarship in honor of his late mother, Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi.

Eakansh and Sharvari Satose were awarded the two core scholarships. The four ad hoc scholarships were granted to Krutika Mhatre, Aman Deshmukh, Pranav Kulkarni, and Deepali Arawat.

Director of JBIMS Dr. Srinivasan R. Iyengar expressed, "Nimish Dwivedi, an alumnus of the 1993 batch, initiated this wonderful endeavor, which is now in its sixth edition. We are deeply appreciative of this support. This initiative has been trailblazing in terms of sparking interest from other esteemed alumni to come forward to help deserving students."

Rajesh Patil, who is also Nimish's bachmate, said, "I thank Nimish for this thoughtful gesture of recognizing deserving students in memory of his late mother, Smt Jyoti Dwivedi. Heartening to see that this award which enables students from financially stressed backgrounds to pursue their aspirations is already in its 6th year."

Pranaya Satose, mother of core scholarship winner Sharvari Satose, said, "Mr. Nimish Dwivedi, It is heartwarming to see that you still cherish the memories of your mother and want to give back in her honor, which is very rare these days. I am sure that she will be very proud of her son. For students who have big dreams but are facing financial hurdles, a helping hand can make a huge difference in shaping their future. These students are the future of our country, and I hope they make the best use of the financial aid provided. Thank you for choosing my daughter for this scholarship. I hope one day she too is able to pay it forward just like you have."

During the ceremony, Nimish expressed to students -

"Sharing four words to focus on as you embark on your corporate journey- Bettering yourself and bettering Others. Bettering yourself as an individual. Bettering others by sharing knowledge, perspectives, experiences, and wisdom."

About Nimish Dwivedi

Consumer marketing and financial services professional Nimish Dwivedi, an alumnus of JBIMS from the 1993 batch, has worked in India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Indonesia, and Vietnam. He is also the author of the bestselling book "Marketing Chronicles: A Compendium of Global and Local Marketing Insights from the Pre and Post Smartphone Eras.

About the Award

The "Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards" are given annually at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. The scholarship offers financial Awards to help bright students with financial challenges cover their tuition costs.

