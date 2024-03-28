Social Innovation-themed Technical Expo and Competition - UST SIGHT - Draws Participation from Over 500 Teams from Engineering Colleges Across South India

Winners presented with cash prizes, mementos and certificates

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort towards encouraging sustainable innovations that foster growth and positive human transformation, leading global digital transformation solutions company UST organised a technical expo christened SIGHT (Sustainable Innovations for Growth and Human Transformation) at its Thiruvananthapuram campus this week.



The SIGHT technical expo witnessed the participation of final-year engineering college students from across South India. More than 500 registrations had come in from colleges across South India. The theme for the expo was 'Social Innovation', and the event saw academic projects that had an element of social innovation vying with each other for the top prizes. The programme was organised by Color Gold, which is a part of UST's award-winning employee engagement programme COLORS that connects employees, called USsociates, across all global locations with a sense of purpose and belonging. The COLORS framework offers opportunities for the company's employees to use their time to develop and involve themselves in activities and innovations that help impact humanity and society.

Of the 500-plus entries received, the top 12 teams who cleared the three rounds of evaluation process were selected for the final round on March 27, 2024, held at the UST Thiruvananthapuram campus. A panel of judges chose the top three teams based on the board presentation and stall. The first prize of Rs 25,000 was won by Sreejith K, Sangili Boopathi E, Praveen M, from Francis Xavier Engineering College, Tirunelveli, while the second prize of Rs 10,000 was bagged by Nandini DS, Naziya NJ, Nobiya Noyal and R S Akul Balakrishnan, from Marian Engineering College, Thiruvananthapuram. The third prize of Rs 5,000 went to Sree Prabha S P, Reshma M, Gokul G S, Aishwarya S R from Trinity College of Engineering. Rapheal Tony, Reuben Dinny, Neha Bimal and Shreya Baburaj from Rajagiri School of Technology, Ernakulam received special mention based for sustainability & audience choice. All the finalists received mementos and certificates.

"The participation at this year's SIGHT has been encouraging, indeed. With more than 500 entries from various colleges across South India, the ideas that were presented and exhibited at the technical expo were rich in content and vision. UST has always been at the forefront of encouraging and hand-holding young minds that brim with ideas for the future. SIGHT has proved to be fruitful to the core with all ideas aiming at social innovation. Congratulations to the winners and all the participants and wish them the very best as they strive towards transforming lives around them," said Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer, and Global Head of Centre Operations, UST.

The SIGHT technical expo inauguration was attended by dignitaries including Shilpa Menon, Centre Head, UST Thiruvananthapuram; Vishnu Rajasekharan, Director, Sustainability and Culture, UST; Sheffi Anwar, General Manager, Business Operations, North America, and Workplace Management, APAC, UST; Anoop Ambika, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission; Muraleedharan Manningal, CEO, ICT Academy of Kerala, among others.

