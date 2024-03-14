UST Wins Two Prestigious Awards in CSR and ESG at the KMA Sustainability Summit

The company was chosen for the KMA CSR Award 2024 for Education and the KMA ESG Award 2024

KOCHI, India, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has won two prestigious awards at the Kerala Management Association (KMA) Sustainability Summit, organised in Kochi, India. The KMA CSR Award 2024 for Education and the KMA ESG Award 2024 were presented to UST officials at the event that was held at the Gokulam Convention Centre in Kochi, Kerala.

The KMA laurels recognise UST's commitment towards efforts aimed at corporate social responsibility (CSR), education, environment, social, and governance domains. UST has been successfully implementing CSR initiatives in the realm of education, through unique programmes such as Adopt a School, student scholarships, integrated educational support programmes, setting up of IT labs, support to anganwadis (rural child-care centres), educational initiatives for children with disabilities, and promotion of arts and sports among school children. Over the years, these initiatives have touched over 16,000 students.

UST, in association with Vizuara and Scheduled Tribes Development Department, Kerala, has initiated a significant CSR endeavour aimed at revolutionising education for over 6500 underprivileged students in 18 model residential schools, with the introduction of 'Virtual Science Laboratories', which entail a compendium of over 250 virtual laboratories tailored to meet the specifications of both the Kerala State and CBSE syllabi, available in English and Malayalam mediums.

The company has also been leading the way in its sustained efforts in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) arenas through measures including the speeding up of efforts towards achieving net zero emissions by 2040, helping clients achieve environmental and social commitments, adopting science-based targets to lower emissions, and many more. In addition, the company endeavours diligently to uphold strong ethical standards that are ingrained in its core values and good governance. The company prioritises talent, fostering continuous learning, holistic well-being, diversity, and inclusivity, and creating impactful opportunities for its employees and stakeholders. The company has used energy-saving technologies, switched to renewable energy sources, and worked with its suppliers and vendors to promote sustainable practices. UST has implemented sewage treatment, water recycling, rainwater harvesting, artificial lake creation, and smart metering, to conserve water and reduce groundwater consumption at its development centres. The company believes that transparent reporting and a dedication to ESG principles will inspire others to join on the path to a sustainable future.

The KMA CSR Award for Education 2024 was received by Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer; Sofi Janet, CSR Ambassador, Thiruvananthapuram; and Prasanth Subramanian, CSR Ambassador, Kochi, of UST. Meanwhile, the KMA ESG Award 2024 was received by Fousmi Abdul Gaffoor, Global Programme Manager - ESG and Sustainability Services, and Nipun Varma, Programme Manager, COLORs Employee Engagement Programme, of UST.

"We have come a long way in our efforts at giving back to the society through our well-charted out corporate social responsibility initiatives. The KMA awards stand testimony to the noble measures charted out by UST and implemented through the collective efforts of the employees. I'm glad that UST and its CSR–ESG efforts, which have been making a difference in the arenas of education, the environment, and the society we live in, are being recognised. These awards prompt us to do more, and they empower UST to play a vital part in making the world we live in a better place," said Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head for Development Centre Operations, UST.

The prestigious KMA Awards are a celebration of the transformative power of businesses to bring about meaningful change through CSR and sustainable practices.

About UST

For more than 24 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations — delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact — touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.ust.com.

