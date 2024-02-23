SOFAR's PV & ESS Solutions Lead the Charge in Sustainable Practices at Intersolar India

GANDHINAGAR, India, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFAR, the global leading provider of all-scenario PV & ESS solutions, draws significant attention by showcasing its industry-leading innovations at Intersolar India, showing its resolution in improving the country's renewable energy adoption.

SOFAR booth (PRNewsfoto/SOFAR)

Currently, utility segment contributes to the major growth of the Indian RE industry, which prompts SOFAR to introduce the PowerMega (350KTLX0) optimized for utility solar applications. It's believed that PowerMega will be a crucial part in shaping the future of the solar industry, given its unique advantages including max. efficiency of 99.05% at 50 degrees. Featuring the integration of ultra-high current, easy installation and intelligent protection, it also characterizes 8*60A multiple MPPTs, compatible with 500Wp+ high-power modules and various utility designs, ensuring lower LCOE and higher yields for end-users.

Meanwhile, SOFAR rolls out 1-4KTL2-G3 single-phase inverter series crafted for residential settings. With a max. efficiency of 97.7%, it ensures optimal energy conversion, maximizing the output from solar panels. Furthermore, its light weight and user-friendly design make installation a breeze, providing homeowners with a hassle-free and efficient solution for harnessing solar energy.

In addition, SOFAR enriches its all-scenario PV solutions including 3.3~12KTLX-G3, 25~50KTLX-G3 and 110~125KTLX-G4, as well as residential solar+storage solution HYD 5~20KTL-3PH, offering the market more competitive and viable options.

Jesse Lau, Head of SOFAR APAC & MEA, points out that high efficiency, easy maintenance, in addition to the local technical support are some of the critical reasons why customers choose SOFAR. "Our shipment to India has reached about 2.7GW by now. In the future, we'll keep working on technological innovations and service optimization, further expanding our business layout to satisfy the demands of localized service support in India."

About SOFAR

SOFAR is a global leading provider of all-scenario solar and storage solutions and committed to be the leader of digital energy solutions with a comprehensive portfolio, including PV inverters, hybrid inverters, BESS, utility ESS, microinverter system and SOFAR Monitor smart energy management system for residential, C&I and utility applications. By 2021, SOFAR entered the TOP5 Global Hybrid Inverter Brands, establishing a global R&D network with three R&D centers and two manufacturing bases. In 2022, SOFAR annual production capacity reached 10GW for inverters and 1GWh for batteries. By 2022, SOFAR has shipped 18GW+ inverters to 100+ countries and regions worldwide.

