Software-Defined Perimeter Market to Reach $23,132.8 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 35.8% - Exclusive Report [150 pages] by Research Dive

PUNE, India, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Research Dive, the Global Software-Defined Perimeter Market is going to surpass $23,132.8 million by 2026 from $2,000.0 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 35.8%. The report offers sound forecasts on market value and volume that can be beneficial for the market players, investors, stakeholders, and new entrants to obtain complete insights and achieve a top position in the market. This comprehensive study offers well-researched data regarding the driving factors, obstacles, and opportunities prevailing in the industry.

The report evaluates the global software defined perimeter market based on connectivity, development mode, organization size, user type, and region. Based on connectivity, the report divides the market into gateway, end point, and controller. Based on development mode, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. Based on organization size, the market is divided into large, small and medium enterprises. Based on user type, the report divides the market into IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Others.

Driving Factors for SDP Market Growth

Growing the technological advancement on cloud technology and increase in the adoption coupled with requirement of secure access to multi cloud applications programmable security and network resources are significant drivers for the software defined perimeter (SDP) market growth.

Restraints and Opportunities

However, lack of awareness about security is major restraint for the development of the SDP market. In addition, the dearth of SDP industry standards is also expected to hamper the market growth.

IoT is becoming more important for all size of businesses and it require security from external attacks. The SDP for IoT is dynamic and is best alternative to the networks controls and traditional firewalls and is projected to increase the growth of the market in the near future time.

Growth Estimation by key segments

The end point connectivity type will witness to experience significant growth and is estimated to reach $8,489.7 million by 2026 and is rising from $680.0 million in 2018. This endpoint connectivity type will secure devices data through encryption, therefore better security controlling of accessing network systems and blocks unauthorized users.

Cloud development mode is generated a revenue of $930.0 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $11,658.9 million by 2026.

Large enterprises accounted for highest market size and will grow at a CAGR of 34.7% during the projected time.

Government & Defence user accounted for highest market size and will grow at a CAGR of 34.1% during the projected time.

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific to dominate the market

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at faster rate and is expected to capture significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. The software defined perimeter (SDP) market for Asia-Pacific is rising at a CAGR of 36.9% and is projected to reach $5,181.7 million by 2026, has been rising from $420.0 million in 2018.

Top 10 Company Profiled in Software Defined Perimeter Market

Catbird Networks Inc. Fortinet Inc. Intel Corporation RSA Security LLC. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CERTES NETWORKS Juniper Networks Cisco Systems, Inc. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Broadcom

