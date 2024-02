Software Defined Radio and In-Cabin audio tech company Inntot reaches milestone of 0.5 million deployments

Inntot's superior performance driven solutions have been deployed in entry level to mid premium cars by the global automotive brands

Inntot is currently working with 5 major automotive tier-1s for next generation products

Inntot holds 9 patents and is also a Nasscom Deep Tech Club member

Inntot is backed by marquee investors Unicorn India Investors

KOCHI, India, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Software defined radio and in-cabin audio Technology Solutions company Inntot Technologies is proud to announce a milestone of half a million deployments in the Automotive segment. Inntot's solutions have been deployed by multiple major car manufacturers due to its superior performance and cost effectiveness. The Company is currently working with 5 major automotive tier 1s for their next generation products which will further enhance the digital radio and audio experience in the digital cockpit of the vehicles.

Audio Processing solutions of Inntot provide enhanced and enriched user experience to listeners that enables Automotive OEMs and Tier-1s to accelerate the future of in-cabin audio experiences. According to industry reports, Car Audio Market size was valued at USD 9.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 25.5 Billion by 2032. Several advanced features like Adaptive Audio and personalised experience based on vehicle speed and surroundings, Active noise cancellation, immersive audio experience along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration will define the new Automotive Audio experience. Inntot's Audio Intellectual Property portfolio includes Context based Adaptive audio, Active Noise cancellation, Spatialization among the differentiating features.

Radio is an integral feature of the digital cockpit in the Automotive segment. The Automotive Digital Radio market worldwide is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2023 to USD 2.6 billion by 2030. Radio in Automotive is evolving towards hybrid where content enrichment and seamless listening experience is provided by integration of broadcast and internet technologies. Inntot offers Software Defined Radio based receiver solutions for DAB, DRM, CDR, HD-Radio, DTS AutoStage, Radio DNS. Inntot's solutions will help Automotive OEMs and Tier-1s with its cost effectiveness and superior performance.

Rajith Nair, CEO & MD, Inntot Technologies, says, "Inntot is very well positioned to serve Automotive OEMs and Tier-1s with its vast experience in Digital Signal Processing, Digital Radio and Audio domains and could deliver optimised solutions in best turnaround time."

Prasanth Thankappan, CTO, Inntot Technologies, adds, "Inntot's DRM solution provides the best performance among the available solutions with Inntot's DAB solution ready for deployment through major Automotive Tier-1s in their next generation products. "

About Inntot Technologies

Inntot leverages Intellectual Property, Patents, Methodology to build differentiated & competitive solutions to leading Auto OEM/ Tier 1/ Chipset brands. Inntot, a NASSCOM Deep Tech Club member, has 9 patents granted in the digital radio domain and has won several major recognitions.

For more information please visit: https://www.inntot.com/