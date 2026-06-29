Solidion Technology (Nasdaq: STI) Adopts SpaceX-Focused Treasury Strategy for Corporate Cash Reserves

Company intends to opportunistically acquire SpaceX shares as a long-term strategic treasury holding, reflecting alignment with the next era of aerospace, energy, and transportation infrastructure

DALLAS, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery materials and technology company, today announced that it intends to opportunistically acquire a position in SpaceX to be held as a strategic treasury asset on the Company's balance sheet. The initial allocation would represent a modest portion of Solidion's sizable current cash on hand, consistent with the Company's disciplined approach to treasury management and its focus on preserving capital for core operations.

The allocation reflects the Company's conviction that SpaceX represents a generational asset — the world's leading aerospace, satellite communications, and transportation infrastructure company — with strategic relevance that extends directly to Solidion's addressable markets, including electric vehicles, energy storage, aerospace, and defense applications.

Solidion's management team view the SpaceX position as complementary to the Company's core mission. SpaceX's Starship, Falcon, and Starlink programs represent some of the most demanding environments for next-generation battery technology — and the energy density, thermal performance, and safety characteristics required for aerospace applications are precisely the challenges Solidion's silicon anode, graphene-enhanced, and bipolar solid-state battery technologies are engineered to address.

Beyond thematic alignment, the Company believes a modest SpaceX position enhances the quality of Solidion's treasury through exposure to a high-conviction, publicly held asset.

Key Parameters of the SpaceX Treasury Allocation:

Opportunistic approach: The Company intends to acquire shares opportunistically and does not anticipate the allocation will interfere with operating priorities or planned capital expenditures.

The Company intends to acquire shares opportunistically and does not anticipate the allocation will interfere with operating priorities or planned capital expenditures. Long-term hold orientation: The position is intended to be held as a long-term treasury asset, consistent with the Company's belief in SpaceX's enduring value creation across aerospace, satellite communications, and transportation infrastructure.

The position is intended to be held as a long-term treasury asset, consistent with the Company's belief in SpaceX's enduring value creation across aerospace, satellite communications, and transportation infrastructure. Balance sheet placement: SpaceX shares will be carried on Solidion's balance sheet as a strategic investment, providing shareholders with transparent, on-balance-sheet exposure to SpaceX's continued growth.

SpaceX shares will be carried on Solidion's balance sheet as a strategic investment, providing shareholders with transparent, on-balance-sheet exposure to SpaceX's continued growth. Nominal sizing: The initial allocation and any future additions are expected to be nominal to the Company's balance sheet and not expected to impact Solidion's ability to fund its core operations and strategic plan.

CEO Commentary

"SpaceX is one of the most extraordinary companies ever built — redefining what is possible in aerospace, energy, and global connectivity," said Jaymes Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Solidion Technology. "As a company focused on the next generation of battery materials for EVs, energy storage, aerospace, and defense, we see profound strategic alignment with SpaceX's mission. This is not a speculative trade — it is a deliberate decision to place a small but meaningful vote of confidence in a company shaping the future of the industries we serve. We look forward to providing our shareholders with a window into that value creation directly through our balance sheet."

SpaceX: Defining the Next Era of Aerospace and Energy Infrastructure

SpaceX, founded in 2002, has established itself as the world's preeminent aerospace company, with a launch manifest spanning commercial satellite deployment, NASA crewed spaceflight missions, global broadband internet via Starlink, and next-generation deep-space exploration with Starship. The company has achieved milestones — including the first independently developed liquid-fueled rocket to reach orbit and the first commercial company to transport astronauts to the International Space Station — that were once the exclusive domain of sovereign nations.

As SpaceX's Starship program advances and Starlink continues to scale globally, the company's demand for high-performance energy systems — for ground support, launch infrastructure, satellite power systems, and eventually deep-space habitation — continues to grow. Solidion's silicon anode, graphene-enhanced, and bipolar solid-state battery technology platforms are designed for exactly the energy density, safety, and reliability profiles required in these applications.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion Technology (NASDAQ: STI) is an advanced battery technology solutions provider focused on manufacturing next-generation battery materials and components, and developing high-performance batteries for energy storage, including UPS systems serving the AI data center market, electric vehicles, and aerospace applications. The Company holds a portfolio of over 385 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas-free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, and advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STI) (the "Company," "Solidion," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.