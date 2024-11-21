SOLIZE Corporation Expands Global Footprint with Acquisition of SiM24

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLIZE Corporation, a global leader in Transformative solutions for Digital Engineering and Manufacturing, today announced the strategic acquisition of SiM24, a renowned Japanese company specializing in advanced analytics and simulation. This strategic move reinforces SOLIZE's commitment to innovation and expands its capabilities in the major manufacturing industries and other emerging industries, enabling improvements in performance, reduced development time, and cost savings through specializations like Technical Consulting, Data Analysis and Simulation.

A Powerful Synergy

SiM24, with its deep expertise in mathematical and statistical modeling, brings a wealth of knowledge to SOLIZE. By integrating SiM24's advanced analytics with SOLIZE's robust engineering and digital transformation solutions, the combined entity will deliver unparalleled value to clients worldwide.

Key Benefits of the Acquisition:

Enhanced Capabilities: SOLIZE's portfolio will be significantly strengthened, encompassing advanced analytics, simulation, and digital transformation solutions.

Enhanced value offering to our customers and access to new market segments.

Accelerated Innovation: The combined entity will foster innovation by leveraging the expertise of both companies.

Strengthened Global Presence: SOLIZE will further solidify its position as a global leader in digital transformation and engineering solutions.

A Visionary Partnership

Mahadevan V. S., CEO and Director of SOLIZE India, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "This strategic acquisition is a significant milestone for SOLIZE. SiM24's expertise in advanced analytics will complement our existing capabilities, enabling us to tackle complex challenges and drive innovation across diverse industries. We are excited to leverage this synergy to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients in India and beyond."

About SOLIZE Corporation

SOLIZE Corporation is a global technology company empowering organizations to achieve digital transformation and operational excellence. With a strong focus on innovation and customer success, SOLIZE offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including engineering services, digital transformation, and IT services.

About SiM24

SiM24, established in April 2005 as an internal venture of Panasonic Holdings Co., Ltd., has been providing value to customers, primarily in the major manufacturing industry. The company has a proven track record in utilizing digital technology to streamline workflows and has been recognized for its innovative approach. SiM24's expertise in simulation-based CAE technology has enabled it to support technological innovation and cost reduction across various industries, from electronic circuit design to bio-agriculture.

About SOLIZE India

SOLIZE India, a subsidiary of SOLIZE Corporation, is a leading provider of engineering and digital transformation solutions in India. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, SOLIZE India empowers organizations to achieve their business goals through cutting-edge technologies and industry expertise. SOLIZE India offers a comprehensive range of services, including product engineering, IT services, and digital transformation solutions.

For more information, please contact:

Saurav Kumar,

Head-Marketing,

E: [email protected],

M: +91 8197598455

