Sonata Software - International Revenue in $ grew by 8.6% QoQ, and Domestic Gross Contribution grew by 2.9% QoQ.
15 May, 2023, 11:44 IST
Consolidated FY'23 PAT grew by 20% YoY. Delivered Q4'2023 PAT of ₹ 113.8 cr (Normalized PAT after one time M&A expenses of ₹ 126.8 cr). The Board recommends a final dividend of ₹ 8.75 per share (FY'23 dividend ₹ 15.75 per share).
BANGALORE, India, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company, today reported its audited financial results for its 4th quarter and year ended 31st March 2023.
|
in ₹ Crores
|
Description
|
For the Quarter ended
|
For the Year ended
|
31-Mar-23
|
31-Dec-22
|
QoQ
|
31-Mar-22
|
YoY
|
31-Mar-23
|
31-Mar-22
|
YoY
|
Revenues
|
International IT Services
|
533.5
|
489.6
|
9 %
|
413.9
|
29 %
|
1,920.4
|
1,493.8
|
29 %
|
Domestic- Products & Services
|
1,383.4
|
1,773.6
|
-22 %
|
1,051.0
|
32 %
|
5,540.0
|
4,066.9
|
36 %
|
Consolidated
|
1,913.5
|
2,260.8
|
-15 %
|
1,463.6
|
31 %
|
7,449.1
|
5,553.4
|
34 %
|
EBITDA
|
International IT Services
|
123.5
|
123.2
|
0 %
|
113.8
|
9 %
|
482.0
|
425.0
|
13 %
|
Domestic- Products & Services
|
54.0
|
51.7
|
4 %
|
39.5
|
37 %
|
196.8
|
142.4
|
38 %
|
Consolidated
|
176.7
|
172.8
|
2 %
|
153.1
|
15 %
|
675.0
|
565.7
|
19 %
|
PAT
|
International IT Services 1
|
74.8
|
81.3
|
-8 %
|
72.4
|
3 %
|
310.7
|
274.5
|
13 %
|
Domestic- Products & Services
|
39.0
|
36.3
|
8 %
|
28.5
|
37 %
|
141.2
|
101.8
|
39 %
|
Consolidated 2
|
113.8
|
117.6
|
-3 %
|
100.9
|
13 %
|
451.9
|
376.4
|
20 %
|
Notes:
|
1. International IT Services includes results of Quant Systems Inc. w.e.f. 10th March 2023 being the date of completion of acquisition.
Speaking on the quarterly results Mr. Samir Dhir, MD & CEO of the Company said, "We are excited to report yet another quarter of Industry-leading growth. Our Rupee Revenue for Q4 FY'23 grew by 9% QoQ (8.6% in Dollar terms). Full-year rupee Revenue grew by 29%. (18.1 % in USD terms). Consolidated PAT for FY'23 grew by 20% YoY. Our modernization-driven solutions enabled three large deal wins, including our largest-ever deal win of $160M. In addition, we completed the acquisition of Quant Systems in the quarter to strengthen our recently announced incubating BFSI and Healthcare verticals."
Speaking on the results Mr. Sujit Mohanty, MD & CEO of Sonata Information Technology Limited said, "Our domestic products and services division had an outstanding year of financial performance. Our Gross Contribution grew by 2.9% QoQ and 29% YoY on full year basis. Our FY'23 PAT grew by 39% YoY. We are seeing the positive results of our focus on multi-year annuity enterprise sales and will continue to prioritize enterprise clients to drive further growth."
Performance Highlights for the quarter:
- Consolidated:
- Revenues at ₹ 1,913.5 crores;
- EBITDA at ₹ 176.7 crores; QoQ growth of 2%
- PAT at ₹ 113.8 crores;
- Net Cash and equivalents of approximately ₹ 451 Crores (net of borrowings).
- International IT Services:
- Revenues at ₹ 533.5 crores; QoQ growth of 9%
- Revenue in USD at 65.8 Million, Revenue growth of QoQ of 8.6% & YoY 18.1% in USD terms,
- EBITDA at ₹ 123.5 crores;
- PAT at ₹ 74.8 crores;
- Addition of 17 new customers
- International services DSO for FY 23 is 45 days.
- Overall strategy of delivering outcome-based Modernization services using our Domain-Led and technology-based Modernization anchored by GTMs executed through PlatformationTM
- Strong growth from digital based competencies like Managed cloud services and Digital PlatformationTM Services (Microsoft & Open source) and focused verticals like TMT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail / CPG/ TTH, BFSI and Emerging.
- Bayer choses Sonata as top SI partner for its new Agri-Food Cloud solution. Sonata is now global partner for Sinequa.
- Our pipeline continues to be healthy and strong through multiple new digital wins from existing and new customers.
- Domestic Products & Services:
- Revenues at ₹ 1,383.4 crores;
- EBITDA at ₹ 54 crores; QoQ growth of 4%
- PAT at ₹ 39 crores; QoQ growth of 8%
- DSO days for FY 23 is 37 days
