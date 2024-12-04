Sonata Software Achieves The AWS Generative AI Competency

The achievement underscores Sonata Software's responsible-first Artificial Intelligence (AI) proposition and value creation for clients across their modernization efforts

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leading Modernization Engineering company, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Competency. This specialization highlights Sonata Software as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.

Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates Sonata Software as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting customers across their generative AI modernization efforts. Sonata Software has helped many clients access tailored cloud strategies, simplified migration processes, modern engineering practices, advanced AWS DevOps capabilities, and enterprise frameworks to support sustained operational excellence.

Sonata Software possesses the experience and expertise demonstrated through successful projects addressing customer challenges using generative AI solutions. These solutions allow digital transformation strategies for augmenting customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS.

"We are honoured to achieve the AWS Generative AI Competency, underscoring Sonata's commitment to responsible-first AI through our Harmoni.AI framework," said Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonata Software. "This competency expands Sonata Software's role in the AWS Partner Network, allowing us to drive value across modernization and transformation efforts. By harnessing AWS's generative AI technologies and advanced AWS DevOps services, we are well-positioned to elevate customer experiences, provide hyper-personalized content, and generate impactful outcomes for our global clients."

Sonata Software is committed to fostering modernization-driven growth and enhancing customer experiences through advanced generative AI solutions. Underpinned by its 'Responsible by Design' philosophy, Sonata Software ensures ethical and secure AI integration, emphasizing trust, privacy, security guardrails and compliance across industries and geographies.

Sonata Harmoni.AI is a comprehensive framework for generative AI that exemplifies this approach with robust data governance and acceleration capabilities. Offering a selection of industry-leading Large Language Models (LLMs) and a catalogue of pre-built AI accelerator and service deliver platforms, Sonata Harmoni.AI facilitates seamless and safe adoption adhering to enterprise standards and accelerates time to market.

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These AWS Partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of all customers, from startups to global enterprises.

About Sonata Software

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

As a leading Modernization Engineering company, we aim to deliver modernization-driven hyper-growth for our clients based on the deep differentiation we have created in Modernization Engineering, powered by our Lightening suite and 16-step Platformation™ playbook. In addition, we bring agility and systems thinking to accelerate time to market for our clients.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata has a strong global presence, including key regions U.S., U.K., Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are a trusted partner of world leading companies in TMT (Telecom, Media and Technology), Retail & CPG, Manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) and HLS (Healthcare and Lifesciences) space. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Cloud, Data, Dynamics, Contact Centers and around newer technologies like Generative AI, MS Fabric, and other modernization platforms.

For more information, please visit https://www.sonata-software.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/4362526/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg