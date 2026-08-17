Sonata Software Appoints Hariprasad Rebala as Chief AI Officer

Appointment strengthens Sonata's AI leadership as the company accelerates its transformation into an AI-native enterprise

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221) today announced the appointment of Hariprasad Rebala (Hari) as Chief AI Officer.

In his role, Hari will lead Sonata's end-to-end AI-led business transformation, shaping and executing the company's AI strategy across offerings, service delivery, platforms, capabilities, ecosystem, and partnerships. His focus will be on driving AI-led business outcomes and AI-native delivery, helping enterprises translate AI adoption into enterprise velocity and measurable business value.

Hariprasad Rebala, Chief AI Officer, Sonata Software

Hari brings more than three decades of experience spanning IT services, enterprise technology and the startup ecosystem. Most recently, he served as Chief of AI Solutions and Growth at a deep-tech AI startup, and earlier co-founded Forfend, where he helped build IoT and conversational AI platforms. He has also held senior leadership roles at (erstwhile) Mindtree, Capgemini, and Wipro, where he scaled businesses, built industry practices and led large transformation programs, particularly across Banking and Financial Services.

Rajsekhar Datta Roy, Chief Executive Officer, Sonata Software, said:

"Transforming Sonata Software into an AI-native organization is foundational to our growth trajectory. Hari brings a unique combination of AI startup and IT services expertise, with deep context of enterprise-grade AI platforms and engineering, delivering to outcome-based models. His addition to our leadership significantly strengthens our executive team as we rapidly transform to an AI-native organization."

Hariprasad Rebala, Chief AI Officer, Sonata Software, said:

"AI is rapidly moving from experimentation to becoming fundamental to how enterprises compete, operate and create value. AI alone will not define the winners — the ability to translate AI into enterprise velocity will. Sonata brings together AI engineering and modernization capabilities, deep industry expertise and strategic technology partnerships to help clients make that shift at scale. My focus will be on building differentiated AI capabilities and platforms with our customers and partners, turning AI investments into measurable business outcomes and sustained competitive advantage."

This appointment is part of Sonata's broader strategy to embed AI across its engineering, platforms, delivery model and client solutions.

About Sonata Software Limited

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata Software Limited is a USD 1.2 billion+ AI-first modernization engineering company with nearly 40 years of expertise rooted in a deep product engineering DNA. Powered by its proprietary Platformation™ framework, the company's 6,400+ AI engineers support global delivery across the US, UK, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Australia, DACH, and the Nordics. With deep AI partnerships across Microsoft, AWS, Salesforce, and Snowflake, Sonata delivers enterprise velocity, enabling the world's leading companies in the Retail & Manufacturing (RMD), Tech & Telecom (TMT), Healthcare (HLS), and Financial Services (BFSI) sectors to gain a competitive edge.

For more information, please visit https://www.sonata-software.com/