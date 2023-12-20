Sonata Software Signs Strategic Partnership with AMMEGA Group

Sonata's modernisation solution aims to accelerate Ammega's business growth.

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leading Modernisation Engineering company, has announced that it has signed a contract with AMMEGA Group, a global leader in Conveyor Belts and Power Transmission with manufacturing sites and Customer Solution Centers (CSCs) around the world.

Sonata's Modernisation solution and committed outcomes will enable AMMEGA to achieve standardisation and optimisation of business processes; bring in even more transparency in performance; improve collaboration and efficiency; reduce complexities in the IT landscape and foster digital innovations for business growth. All of these fulfill its aspiration of being the local partner of choice for sustainable belting solutions around the globe.

Ammega has launched its ERP transformation programme with the objective of One-Team working together to build one Ammega ERP system, integrating financials, supply chain, operations, reporting, manufacturing, and other activities. The scope is to migrate CSCs & Manufacturing Units (MUs) to Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management in the next years.

"We look forward to collaborating with Sonata to optimise and standardise our business processes. Sonata will assist us in delivering an ERP transformation programme, accelerating our journey towards business growth. It will be delivered with a hybrid agile approach and strong programme management to better serve our customers. All backed by Ammega's belting expertise and emphasis on manufacturing operations," said Arnd Simon, Chief Information and Digital Officer at AMMEGA Group.

Sonata's unique platform-based approach to digital transformation for enterprises, supported by its Platformation™ methodology, brings together industry expertise, platform technology excellence, design thinking-led innovation, and strategic models to deliver sustained long-term value to customers.

"Sonata's experience in Transformation, with expertise in end-to-end services and modernisation engineering will enable Ammega's journey to be future-ready. We are excited to partner with them to bring optimised and standardised business processes, gaining adequate controls, visibility, and insights to fuel the business growth. We look forward to a fruitful partnership enabling Ammega to improve its market leadership," said Claes Lemnell, Vice President, Head of Europe at Sonata Software.

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

As a leading Modernization Engineering company, we aim to deliver modernization-driven hyper-growth for our clients based on the deep differentiation we have created in Modernization Engineering, powered by our Lightening suite and 16-step Platformation™ playbook. In addition, we bring agility and systems thinking to accelerate time to market for our clients.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata has a strong global presence, including key regions US, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are a trusted partner of world leading companies in TMT (Telecom, Media and Technology), Retail & CPG, Manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) and HLS (Healthcare and Lifesciences) space. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Cloud, Data, Dynamics, Contact Centers and around newer technologies like Generative AI, MS Fabric, and other modernization platforms.

