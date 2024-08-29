Sonata Software Wins Large Multi-Year, Multi-Million Dollar Strategic IT Outsourcing Deal From US-Based Premier Healthcare and Wellness Company

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leading Modernization Engineering company, has announced that it has been chosen as a Strategic IT outsourcing partner by a US-based premier Healthcare and Wellness company.

This strategic deal was successfully secured in June 2024, following an extensive evaluation and selection process and was also discussed during our Q1FY25 earnings call on July 31, 2024.

The company's primary focus is delivering personalized, high-quality care that addresses the unique needs of vulnerable patients and underserved populations in challenging clinical environments and other behavioural health settings. It is committed to improving health outcomes through comprehensive, patient-centered programs.

As part of the collaboration, Sonata Software will support the client in achieving dual objectives: optimizing IT budgets and cost efficiencies through systemic improvements and engineering levers and modernizing their technology landscape by leveraging Enterprise data, Artificial Intelligence, and hyper-automation across patient-facing systems, and back-office operations.

"Healthcare and Life Sciences is a key invest vertical for us and we are proud to partner with leading Fortune 500 and Global2000 enterprises worldwide to enhance the care continuum. This significant deal win underscores our commitment to leveraging deep engineering expertise to solve complex business problems for our Healthcare and Lifesciences clients. It also highlights our differentiated capabilities within the Healthcare vertical, enabling us to succeed in a highly competitive landscape," said Samir Dhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Sonata Software.

About Sonata's Healthcare & Lifesciences Vertical

As part of its strategic five-year plan to achieve $1.5 billion in annual revenue, Sonata Software has made targeted investments in the Healthcare & Life Sciences (HLS) vertical. This investment is already yielding returns, making HLS one of Sonata's fastest-growing Business Units.

About Sonata Software

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

As a leading Modernization Engineering company, we aim to deliver modernization-driven hypergrowth for our clients based on the deep differentiation we have created in Modernization Engineering, powered by our Lightening suite and 16-step Platformation™ playbook. In addition, we bring agility and systems thinking to accelerate time to market for our clients.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata has a strong global presence, including key regions US, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are a trusted partner of world leading companies in HLS (Healthcare and Lifesciences), TMT (Telecom, Media and Technology), Retail & CPG, Manufacturing and BFSI space. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Cloud, Data, Dynamics, Contact Centers and around newer technologies like Generative AI, MS Fabric, RPA and other modernization platforms.

