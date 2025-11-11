SOPHiA GENETICS and Element Biosciences Unite Sequencing Power and AI Analytics to Accelerate Global Research In Precision Medicine

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ: SOPH), a global leader in AI-driven precision medicine, and Element Biosciences, Inc., a biology company transforming the pace and accessibility of scientific discovery, today announced at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting a partnership that unites sequencing and AI analytics to streamline genomic workflows and accelerate the research supporting precision medicine.

This collaboration integrates SOPHiA GENETICS' AI-powered analytics platform, SOPHiA DDM™, with Element's AVITI24™ 5D multiomic and AVITI™ sequencing systems to deliver a seamless, end-to-end workflow for next-generation sequencing (NGS). Together, the technologies will provide speed, scalability, and flexibility, enabling clinical researchers to turn NGS data into actionable insights within a single streamlined process. AVITI and AVITI24 users will also gain access to the full suite of SOPHiA DDM™ applications in oncology and rare disease, expanding the analytical power of their sequencing workflows.

Professor Hagay Sobol, Head of the Molecular Oncogenetics Laboratory at th e Institut Paoli-Calmettes (IPC), said: "We believe that combining the Element AVITI system with the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform has the potential to transform the way our lab approaches genomic testing by seamlessly delivering highly accurate results. We expect this collaboration that pairs SOPHiA GENETICS' powerful analytics with Element's sequencing performance will be able to deliver the consistency and scalability needed for research that helps bring precision medicine to more patients, faster." IPC is a comprehensive cancer center in Marseille, France, specializing in cancer research, treatment, and teaching.

Jurgi Camblong, CEO and Co-Founder of SOPHiA GENETICS , said: "Integrating our universal platform with leading sequencing technologies such as the Element AVITI system allows healthcare organizations, regardless of size or geography, to adopt innovative, AI-driven technologies while keeping genomic research local. This partnership aligns with our shared goals of democratizing access to research that supports precision medicine globally, bringing data-driven decisions closer to home, and extending the reach of our respective technologies."

Molly He, CEO and Co-Founder of Element Biosciences, said: "Pairing Element's cutting-edge AVITI and AVITI24 systems with SOPHiA GENETICS' powerful AI analytics is a game-changer for the genomics community. This collaboration doesn't just streamline workflows - it redefines what's possible in sequencing, delivering richer insights, faster results and unprecedented accessibility. Together, we're breaking down barriers to enable the future of precision medicine and empower every lab, everywhere, to do more with their data."

About the technology

SOPHiA DDM™ is a technology-agnostic analytics platform that leverages AI to compute, standardize and analyze healthcare data. Since its inception, SOPHiA GENETICS has been committed to ensuring compatibility across all technologies. Through this partnership, laboratories can process datasets of any size, retain full control of their data, and scale efficiently as precision medicine adoption accelerates worldwide.

Element Biosciences' AVITI24 5D Multiomic and AVITI next generation sequencing systems are designed to make high-performance genomics accessible to all. With its combination of accuracy, flexibility, and cost efficiency, Element empowers laboratories to scale with confidence and accelerate the researching driving precision medicine worldwide.

To learn more about the partnership or SOPHiA GENETICS, connect with the team at booth 921 at AMP in Boston, Massachusetts from November 11 – 15 or visit SOPHiAGENETICS.com.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, which analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a biology company transforming the pace and accessibility of scientific discovery. Element empowers scientists with advanced technologies that capture multiple layers of biology—from genes to proteins—delivering richer data and faster insights. Through powerful new technologies, Element is fueling research and drug discovery breakthroughs impacting diagnostic and therapeutic developments—opening the world of biology to new possibilities that improve lives everywhere. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Facebook.

SOPHiA DDM™ is for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact [email protected] to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

