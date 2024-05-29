SOPHiA GENETICS to Launch New Whole Genome Sequencing Capabilities

In collaboration with Microsoft and NVIDIA, SOPHiA GENETICS is developing a comprehensive whole genome analytical solution

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native healthcare technology company and a global leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft and NVIDIA to leverage their expertise in technology and genomics to bring a streamlined and scalable whole genome sequencing (WGS) analytical solution to healthcare institutions, with the aim to make the solution available to customers before the end of the year.

The new WGS application from SOPHiA GENETICS will be designed to provide fully analyzed whole genome insights in an accelerated timeline, enabling researchers and clinicians to make data-driven decisions within the same day. This expedited speed will also increase opportunities for researchers and biotechnology companies to innovate rapidly across clinical research, drug discovery and care delivery with improved efficiency and effectiveness.

"By leveraging the powerful technologies and capabilities offered by Microsoft Azure and NVIDIA, we are working to provide accurate, scalable, and rapid insights across multiple modalities, helping benefit our customers and, ultimately, patients, particularly those living with rare inherited disorders," said Abhimanyu Verma, Chief Technology Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS. "We are confident our new WGS application will help provide an answer to existing customer needs and expedite research, diagnosis and treatment planning worldwide."

The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform is a tech-agnostic, universal cloud-based Software-as-a-Service platform that enables healthcare institutions to get quick, robust, and actionable insights from their data. SOPHiA GENETICS' technology analyzes genomic data, alongside other modalities – including diagnostic details, imaging, pathology, and medical assessments – to provide clear insights for institutions worldwide. The collective intelligence garnered from SOPHiA DDM™ supports discoveries, treatment decisions, and drug development efforts, benefiting patients with cancer and rare inherited genetic disorders.

As part of this collaboration, SOPHiA DDM™, hosted on Azure, will be powered by NVIDIA Parabricks for SOPHiA DDM™'s WGS application. NVIDIA Parabricks is a scalable genomics analysis software suite that leverages full-stack NVIDIA accelerated computing to process whole genomes in minutes. Compatible with all leading sequencing instruments, Parabricks supports diverse bioinformatics workflows and integrates artificial intelligence (AI) for accuracy and customization. SOPHiA GENETICS will also use powerful NVIDIA GPUs on Azure to process computationally heavy workloads, providing a scalable and efficient solution.

"Whole-genome sequencing has the potential to enhance and accelerate treatment plans and drug development efforts," said George Vacek, Global Head of Genomics Alliances, NVIDIA. "Powered by NVIDIA Parabricks, SOPHiA DDM can process whole genomes in minutes, unlocking new possibilities and and helping drive meaningful impact for patients worldwide."

"Microsoft aims to propel healthcare and life sciences into an exciting new era of personalized medicine, helping unlock transformative possibilities for patients worldwide," said Peter Durlach, corporate vice president, Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft. "Our longstanding work with SOPHiA GENETICS and this latest collaboration leveraging Microsoft Azure and NVIDIA technology to create a new whole genome sequencing application, will have the potential to accelerate vital health research worldwide."

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, which analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn .

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact [email protected] to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

