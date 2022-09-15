Soroco Scout™ Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soroco, the world's first work graph company, today announced the availability of Soroco ScoutTM, the flagship product powered by work graph in Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Soroco's global customers can take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform with streamlined deployment and management.

Munjal Jhala, Global Head of Channels and Alliances, Soroco, said, "Enterprises today seek deeper granular insights to accelerate their change programs. With Soroco ScoutTM, enterprises can unlock complex and unstructured enterprise datasets, a powerful source for driving digital transformation with multiple levers. With Scout now available in Azure Marketplace, customers can accelerate the transformations they need."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Soroco to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Scout work graph platform is focused on enterprise-scale needs and serves 1000s of users within each organization. It needs zero IT integration, protects end-user privacy, and is GDPR compliant. Scout discovers work patterns specific to each team and provides AI-driven recommendations on ROI and optimization levers. It is built cloud-native to scale and is available in both PaaS and SaaS.

Soroco's availability on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace will bring added value to the global ecosystem by helping enterprises drive structured insights from unstructured and undocumented data generated from teams' digital experiences throughout the workday, which is critical for gaining granular visibility into how work happens on the ground.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

To get started with Soroco on the Azure Marketplace, go to the Soroco listing in the Azure Marketplace, review our plans and pricing, click "Get it now," and subscribe today.

Soroco is building the world's first work graph platform — a database of shared digital experiences emanating from our daily work. Today, teams spend over 60% of the workday on unstructured interactions across emails, documents, and custom applications – outside of ERP, CRM, and other systems of record. This massive enterprise data is untapped and undocumented. Our flagship product Scout, powered by the work graph, provides near real-time, structured insights into this last mile of work and helps enterprises accelerate their transformation journey. Unlike traditional solutions, the "work graph" provides a single source of truth. We have operations across the USA, Europe, UK, Singapore & India with a roster of Fortune 500 customers across 30 countries.

Visit www.soroco.com to learn how we help teams discover their work graph.

