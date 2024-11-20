SOS Children's Villages India commemorates 60 years of transforming lives and strengthening families

Marking six decades of compassion and care, SOS Children's Villages India reflects on its journey of transforming lives across 32 programme locations

NEW DELHI, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Children's Villages India, the country's largest self-implementing childcare NGO, is proud to mark 60 years of breaking the cycle of child neglect and abandonment. With a legacy of commitment to child well-being, the non-profit has provided both curative and preventive care to vulnerable children without parental support, ensuring their holistic development and growth into self-reliant individuals.

Founded in 1964 with just one Children's Village in Greenfields, Faridabad, and a dedicated team of SOS mothers, SOS Children's Villages India has grown into a nationwide movement. Today, it operates 32 Children's Villages, offering a safe home to more than 5000 children through its Family Like Care Programme and supporting over 20,000 families through its Family Strengthening Programme. Over the years, it has touched and transformed 1,00,000+ lives, embracing children with special needs, strengthening families through kinship and foster care, and empowering youth through skilling initiatives.

Sumanta Kar, CEO, SOS Children's Villages India, expressed his elation in the organisation's legacy, stating, "SOS Children's Villages India turns 60 this year, a milestone we are immensely proud of. Our anniversary commemorates our legacy, who we are today, and the future ahead in serving children without or at risk of losing parental care. Getting this far has been an arduous journey, and we owe deep gratitude to our co-workers and mothers whose dedication inspires us daily. We are thankful to our donors and government departments, private sectors and civil society for their continued support in partnering with us and in ensuring every child grows up with love, security, and opportunities to thrive."

This year's edition of Tarang, the annual sports and cultural event to be held in Delhi, will be a highlight, featuring an expanded lineup of activities including sports, dance, singing, and more, all in commemoration of this significant milestone.

As SOS Children's Villages India commemorates 60 years of transforming the lives of children in need, supporters are invited to become part of this legacy of love and care. A contribution of ₹600, symbolising six decades of impact, can make a tangible difference in the lives of vulnerable children. This festive season, the gift of hope and opportunity will help continue empowering children to grow up with love, security, and the chance to thrive. To learn how you can contribute further and be a part of this journey, visit www.soschildrensvillages.in.

About SOS Children's Villages India

Established in 1964, SOS Children's Villages India provides children without parental care or at the risk of losing it a value chain of quality care services that goes beyond childcare alone, ensuring comprehensive child development. Our customised care interventions, such as Family Like Care, Family Strengthening, Kinship Care, Short Stay Homes, Foster Care, Youth Skilling, Emergency Childcare, and Special Needs Childcare are aimed at transforming lives and enabling children under our care into self-reliant and contributing members of society. The organisation empowers vulnerable families in communities to become financially independent, enabling them to create safe and nurturing spaces for children under their care. Today, over 6,500 children live in more than 440 family homes inside 32 SOS Children's Villages India, in 22 States/UTs, from Srinagar to Pune and Bhuj to Shillong. They are lovingly cared for and nurtured by SOS Mothers and Aunts. As India's most extensive self-implementing childcare NGO, SOS Children's Villages India has empowered over 65,000 children annually, positively impacting over 83000 lives.

