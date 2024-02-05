South Indian Bank Crowns Champions Of 'SIB Ignite Quizathon'

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Indian Bank, a private sector bank in India, announces the Grand Finale winners of the 'SIB Ignite Quizathon' – a National Level Quiz Competition held at St Joseph's University, Bangalore.

The prestigious title of the National Champion was earned by Team Qurious Docs (Gauhati Medical College And Hospital), for demonstrating exceptional knowledge and agility, and was awarded a grand prize of Rs. 1,50,000/-. Team Neanderthals (LNMIIT Jaipur) secured the second prize of Rs. 1,00,000/- while the third prize of Rs. 60,000/- was awarded to Team Cuizzzers (Christ University) for their remarkable performances.

The Grand Finale, held at St Joseph's University, flagged off with an introductory address by Mr. Thomas Joseph K, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer of South Indian Bank. Setting the stage for the event, Mr. Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar IAS, Managing Director of Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd, delivered an insightful keynote address, followed by a special address from Rev. Dr. Fr. Victor Lobo SJ, Vice Chancellor of St Joseph's University. The other prominent attendees also included Mr. Sony A, SGM & CIO, South Indian Bank, Ms. Azmat Habibulla, Joint General Manager & Chief Marketing Officer, South Indian Bank, and Ms. Rekha VR, Regional Head - Bangalore, South Indian Bank.

Mr. Thomas Joseph K, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, South Indian Bank said, "The SIB Ignite Quizathon stands as a testament to South Indian Bank's unwavering dedication to fostering intellectual curiosity and knowledge among the youth. This competition serves as a platform that tests the participant's cognitive abilities and encourages them to delve into a diverse range of subjects. The outstanding performances witnessed during the event prove the depth of talent that thrives among the young minds of our nation. South Indian Bank is committed to engaging with the youth and reinforces its dedication through the SIB Ignite Quizathon. This initiative marks a strategic step towards nurturing young minds and establishing lasting connections with the vibrant generation of tomorrow."

The SIB Ignite competition aimed to captivate and inspire college students nationwide, providing a platform for them to exhibit their general knowledge and enrich their understanding of diverse subjects. The competition comprised of three rounds, starting with a preliminary qualifying round held online for teams across the nation. The winners of the preliminary round proceeded to zonal rounds and the subsequent winners, thereon to the Grand Finale for the coveted title of national champion. The grand finalists included Team Mark Men (IIM Ahmedabad), Team Cuizzzers (Christ University), Team Neanderthals (LNMIIT Jaipur), Team Qurious Docs (Gauhati Medical College And Hospital), Team TURING (RTM Nagpur University), Team Batman & Robin (IIT Palakkad), Team Keynesians (St Berchmans College Changanassery), and Team RM Girls (Pope John Paul II College of Education).

South Indian Bank remains dedicated to fostering knowledge and for providing a platform for young minds to shine. The success of the SIB Ignite Quizathon underscores the Bank's commitment to education and the promotion of intellectual growth. The 'SIB Ignite Quizathon' featured Pinnacle as the associate partner, BrainQuest as the Knowledge Partner, and St. Joseph's University as the Institution Partner.

