South Indian Bank Extends Application Deadline for 'SIB Ignite - Quizathon' till December 22

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Indian Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks, extends deadline for submitting application for 'SIB Ignite - Quizathon' till 22nd December 2023. 'SIB Ignite - Quizathon' is a national level quiz competition for students across the country. The decision to extend the registration deadline reflects the overwhelming enthusiasm and response received for the contest.

'SIB Ignite - Quizathon' has captured the interest of college students nationwide, drawing and motivating them to exhibit their general knowledge and enrich their understanding on diverse subjects. The quiz competition welcomes participation from college students representing various academic disciplines, offering them a platform to showcase their knowledge across a diverse spectrum of subjects. These subjects include current affairs, renowned individuals, sports, business, technology, arts, history, and geography. The nationwide competition enables students to showcase their quiz acumen. The competition welcomes multiple teams from each college, with a minimum team size of two members.

Ms. Azmat Habibulla, Chief Marketing Officer at South Indian Bank, said, "The SIB Ignite – Quizathon, a testament to South Indian Bank's 94-year legacy, invites young minds to participate in a competition designed to connect with and empower the youth. Acknowledging their pivotal role in shaping India's future, the quiz reflects the Bank's commitment to fostering innovation, development, and societal evolution. With a deep belief in the dynamic force of youth, the initiative aims to ignite intellectual curiosity and knowledge. We extend a warm invitation to all vibrant and inquisitive college students nationwide to join this enriching competition, propelling positive change and laying the groundwork for a brighter future."

The competition comprises of three rounds. The first phase is a preliminary qualifying round held online, allowing teams from eight regions across the nation to participate in the quiz. The top eight teams from each region will then progress to the zonal level. During the zonal round, the selected teams from the preliminary phase will be tested on their quick thinking and problem-solving skills through challenging questions. The top team from each zone will advance to the national level grand finale. The teams that have successfully qualified from each zone will vie for the coveted title of national champion. The national champion will be honoured with a cash prize of Rs. 1,50,000/-, the runner-up will receive Rs. 1,00,000/-, and the team securing the third place will be presented with a cash prize of Rs. 60,000/-.

The 'SIB Ignite - Quizathon' invites college students nationwide to showcase their talents and knowledge. Students can participate in the quiz competition by registering on the SIB Ignite Registration link - https://online.southindianbank.com/SIBIgnite/ . The deadline for registration is extended to December 22, 2023. Pinnacle, a specialized provider of automated chat integration and communication solutions for enterprises, is the associate partner for the 'SIB Ignite - Quizathon'.

About South Indian Bank