South Korean Oil-less Bearing Specialist SGO to Exhibit New Products at PLASTIVISION 2023 and EXCON 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SGO, a Korean oil-less bearing manufacturer, is participating in the plastics trade fair PLASTIVISION 2023, which will be held at the Bombay Exhibition Center in Mumbai, India from December 7 to 11, 2023, and at the Bangalore International Exhibition Center in Bengaluru, India from December 12 to 16. SGO plans to participate in EXCON 2023, the largest construction equipment event, to showcase THEDVELON bearings and new high-load sintered bearings.

SGO entered the Indian market by participating in PLASTVISION 2011, and India has now become an important export country for SGO. SGO Korea's high-load brass oil-less bearings are used in high-load and impact environments such as toggle-type injection molding machines and construction equipment. THEDVELON bearings used as sliding plates in injection machines are recognized for their quality and are widely used in the Indian plastic injection molding machine and construction equipment markets.

As inquiries and demand for oil-less bearings have increased, receiving great response from Indian buyers and industry officials, SGO Korea plans to engage with more Indian partners through PLASTVISION 2023 and EXCON 2023, aiming to expand its market size by catering to local customers.

This year, SGO, a Korean oil-less bearings specialist, completed the development of a high-strength Cu-Fe-based fully sintered oil-less bearing used in high-load conditions for customers who cannot afford expensive brass oil-less bearings. The newly developed high-load/high-strength sintered bearings will be introduced at EXCON 2023, expecting a positive market response due to their competitive price and easy maintenance.

Founded in 2000, SGO mainly manufactures oil-less bearings used in plastic injection molding machines, construction equipment, steel manufacturing facilities, and hydroelectric power plants. With one-stop process facilities ranging from purchasing raw materials to casting, extruding materials, and bearing processing, SGO is a technology-competitive company with 16 patents at home and abroad, providing value to customers in various industries in more than 30 countries around the world, including major exporters and technology powerhouses such as the US, Japan, and Germany.

The upcoming events that SGO will participate in are as follows:

1. India

1) PLASTIVISION 2023 (https://www.plastivision.org)

- Period: 2023.12.7-2023.12.11

- Venue: Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, India

2) EXCON 2023 (https://www.excon.in)

- Period: 2023.12.12-2023.12.16

- Venue: BIEC, Bengaluru, India

2. Indonesia

Manufacturing Indonesia 2023 (https://www.manufacturingindonesia.com/)

- Period: 2023.12.6-2023.12.9

- Venue: Jakarta International Expo, Jakarta, Indonesia

CONTACT:

SGO Co., LTD.

Email: [email protected];

Tel.+82-32-813-3401