SP Jain Global's Bachelor of Data Science program ranked #1 in India

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bachelor of Data Science (BDS) program by SP Jain School of Global Management has emerged at the top spot in the annual Data Science Education Rankings by the Analytics India Magazine (AIM), India's foremost data analytics publication.

The ranking is calculated from scores across several parameters such as course pedagogy, faculty profile and credentials, gender diversity, faculty to student ratio, graduation outcome, external relations, placement assistance, ROI, brand value and student review. With top scores in pedagogy and course structure, faculty profile and credentials, and faculty-to-student ratio, this latest ranking places SP Jain ahead of more established data science courses in India.

"We, at SP Jain School of Global Management, are thrilled to lead the way for students to develop the most important technical and analytical skills that will strengthen their value as data scientists and analysts," shares Dr. Abhijit Dasgupta, Director of the Bachelor of Data Science program at SP Jain School of Global Management. "With companies pouring millions into their digital transformation initiatives, data science has emerged as the most important skill for the modern workforce. So much so that even junior data scientists command average starting salaries of over USD 100,000 in top companies."

The BDS at SP Jain School of Global Management is a 3-year multi-city bachelor's program aimed at preparing the next generation of innovative data scientists and analysts. Students learn the most cutting-edge skills needed to manage, distil, and interpret data for industries - from finance and healthcare to marketing and advertising. The course curriculum includes programming languages like Python and R and big data frameworks like Hadoop. With an emphasis on extracting meaning from data, this course is designed to prepare students for careers in a wide array of industries as well as for Master's programs in Data Science.

Dr. Dasgupta adds that one of the most unique and rewarding aspects of the course is an internship component that gives students exposure and hands-on experience working with real and complex data at a fast-growing company. "I am thrilled to share that our students have in the past, secured internships and research opportunities at Johnson & Johnson (Australia), AI Australia, IIT Bombay, Adaptive Investments (USA), University of Massachusetts (USA), VP Bank (Vietnam) and Faethm AI (Australia), AWS, Oracle, IBM, SAS Institute, IEEE, Tableau, ACS, and Instagram, among others.

These internships have offered our students fantastic opportunities to build their own portfolio, work with professionals in the field and demonstrate that they are already one step ahead of their peers," shares Dr. Dasgupta.

In 2019, the BDS course was accredited by the Data Science Council of America (DASCA), the foremost credentialing body for Data Science & Engineering program in the United States and around the world. For more information, please visit www.spjain.org.

ABOUT SP JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (SP JAIN GLOBAL)

SP Jain is an Australian business school with campuses in Mumbai, Dubai, Singapore and Sydney. The School offers a plethora of undergraduate, postgraduate, professional and doctoral programs with a motive of crafting leaders for the 21st century workplace. Their full-time MBA programs have significant recognition as evinced through global rankings.

Forbes: Top 15 Best International 1-year MBAs (2019-21)

Times Higher Education-Wall Street Journal: Top 5 Best International 1-year MBAs (2018)

Forbes: Top 20 Best International 1-year MBAs (2017-19)

The Economist: Top 100 Full-Time MBAs worldwide (2015)

Forbes: Top 10 Best International 1-year MBAs (2015-17)

Forbes: Top 20 Best International Business Schools (2013-15)

Financial Times: Top 100 Global MBA programs (2011 and 2012)

SP Jain is registered as a Higher Education Provider in Australia. Upon graduation, students receive a degree conferred by SP Jain School of Global Management, Australia. SP Jain's world-class business courses are accredited by the Department of Education/Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA), Australia. SP Jain is registered as a Private Education Institute (PEI) by the committee for Private Education (CPE), Singapore. The academic qualifications granted by SP Jain and certified by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai are recognized in the Emirate of Dubai. Click here to read more.

