'Specialized lubrication solutions for Compressors': Klüber Lubrication at India ComVAC Show 2023

Specialized and Customized Lubricants for the Compressor Industry

NEW DELHI, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global expert in specialty lubricants, Klüber Lubrication, showcases its state-of-the-art solutions at the India ComVAC Show 2023 (December 14th to 16th, Pragati Maidan). There is a particular emphasis on the solutions from Klüber Lubrication protecting and optimising the performance of compressors. This provides the benefit of reducing unwanted downtime and improving productivity through their complete range of lubricants, while parallelly working towards a healthy and sustainable future.

Unparalleled solutions for multiple applications

Compressors have to withstand extremely high speeds, temperatures and pressures while being expected to have minimal unwanted downtime. Therefore, choosing the right compressor oil is vital – for the initial fill of a compressor as well as for regular oil changes.

Rotary vane and screw-type compressors must be kept free of oxidation residues to ensure trouble-free operation. Unfortunately, at the higher temperatures associated with compression, varnish can plate out on the rotors, bearings, shafts, and housings, as well as in the separators which leads to costly downtime and expensive repairs. The synthetic lubricants made by Klüber Lubrication consist of carefully selected base oils and special additive combinations suited to the compressor requirements. They ensure that the entire system is kept clear of oxidation residue and sludge for extended compressor life.

Klüber Lubrication retains EcoVadis gold medal for Sustainability in 2023

Founded in 2007, EcoVadis is the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, creating a global network of more than 100,000+ rated companies, awarding a gold medal to only the top 4%. Klüber Lubrication won the gold medal first in 2022, and now we are proud to retain this with an even better score in 2023. We are focused on both reducing our carbon footprint and increasing our handprint which mainly involves helping our customers be more sustainable.

Klüber Lubrication India's manufacturing plant in Mysore derives more than 55% of its energy from renewable sources. The proof: solar panels on the plant's roof. "With 300 sunny days in Mysore, our photovoltaic system will reduce smog-causing NO x emissions by 3.5 tons, SO x emissions, which could result in acid rains, by 3.2 tons and also decrease asthma-causing particulates by 0.2 tons. In addition, the project will reduce CO₂ emissions by roughly 1,110 tons, equivalent to more than 88,000 trees," says Mr. Hitendra Bhargava, CEO and Regional Management Board Member Asia Pacific at Klüber Lubrication. "Where Klüber really shines is in helping their customers be more sustainable through the use of their longer lasting and higher performing lubricants, thereby reducing waste, improving productivity and reducing energy consumption," he adds.

Klüber Summit SH 46 and SH 68 - Holistic solutions contributing to a quantifiable reduction in overall oil consumption

Klüber Summit SH oils have been designed especially for the lubrication of highly loaded, oil-injected screw-type compressors with oil change intervals up to 10,000 operating hours. These oils can also be used for compressors that were previously run with mineral oils. They are neutral towards most elastomer seals used in air compressors; thereby ensuring minimal leakage. These high-quality oils also help in longer service life of the oil filters, activated carbon filters and oil separators

Klüber Summit SH oils offer excellent oxidation stability due to the synthetic base oil, thus minimizing oxidation residues in the compressors and extending oil change intervals and the service life of oil filters and separators. Special inhibitors contained in the oils keep the inside of compressors clean.

Klüber Summit PS 200 - Semi-synthetic air compressor oils for oil change intervals up to 5,000 operating hours

Klüber Summit PS oils are based on high-purity semi-synthetic oil formulation especially designed for the lubrication of screw-type, reciprocating piston and vane compressors and can be used for oil change intervals up to 5,000 operating hours. Klüber Summit PS oils can be used for compressors that were previously run with conventional mineral oils. These oils are neutral towards most elastomer seals used in air compressors, thereby eliminating any chances of leakage.

Klüber Summit PS oils offer good oxidation stability due to the synthetic base oil content, thus minimising oxidation residues in the compressors and extending oil change intervals and the service life of oil filters and separators. Special inhibitors contained in the oil keep the inside of compressors clean and ensure a high efficiency.

Klüber Summit Varnasolv : Effective and time saving compressor cleaning solution

Mineral oil-based compressor oils can cause lacquer-like residues and carbon build-up in oil-injected screw-type and rotary vane compressors that may form deposits in the entire oil circuit. This often results in increased energy consumption, increase temperature, clogged oil lines and filters, and high maintenance costs and downtime. Klüber Summit Varnasolv is a fluid cleaning concentrate designed to dissolve sticky residues, varnish and carbon build-up during operation. It is miscible with mineral oils, synthetic hydrocarbons, ester oils and polyglycols. It is especially developed for cleaning rotary screw compressors, vane compressors, hydraulic systems, gears and other oil circulating systems.

Using Varnasolv to clean the insides of compressors not only leads to reduced downtime and maintenance costs, but also results in energy savings via reduced operating temperature and also optimal oil life.

About Klüber Lubrication

Klüber Lubrication is one of the world's leading manufacturers of speciality lubricants, offering high-end tribological solutions to virtually all industries and markets worldwide. Most products are developed and made to specific customer requirements. During its more than 90 years of existence, Klüber Lubrication has provided high-quality lubricants, thorough consultation and extensive services, which has earned it an excellent reputation in the market. The company holds all common industrial certifications and operates a test bay hardly rivalled in the lubricants industry.

Klüber Lubrication, set up as a retail company for mineral oil products in Munich in 1929, is today part of Freudenberg Chemical Specialities SE & Co. KG, a Business Group of the Freudenberg Group, Weinheim. Klüber Lubrication has about 2.000 employees in more than 30 countries.

For further information, please click http://www.Klüber.com

About Freudenberg Chemical Specialities

Freudenberg Chemical Specialities Munich was founded in 2004 as a new Business Group within the Freudenberg Group, Weinheim, Germany, a family-owned, diversified technology company with a history of more than 160 years. Freudenberg Chemical Specialities has a lean, market-oriented organisation with Management Board and Corporate Functions. Its objective is to promote innovation potentials in its field of activities and to expand world-wide market leadership in special lubricants and release agents. The Business Group includes five largely independent divisions which are active in more than 50 countries: Klüber Lubrication, Chem-Trend, SurTec, Capol and OKS.

About Freudenberg in India

Freudenberg has held business ties with companies in India for more than 90 years. The Group has 15 production sites around India and employs around 3,000 people at 50 locations.

