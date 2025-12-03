Spectrum Networks recognized as a finalist of 2025 Microsoft Training Services Partner of the Year Award

MUMBAI, India and DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Networks announced it has been named a finalist of the 2025 Microsoft Training Services Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Spectrum Networks Team

"We are deeply honored to be named a finalist for the 2025 Microsoft Training Services Partner of the Year Award. This recognition underscores our commitment to excellence in Microsoft skilling and our disciplined focus on delivering training that does not just transfer knowledge but enhances organizational capability for our clients across the Microsoft ecosystem," said Mr. Sanjeev Singh, Managing Director, Spectrum Networks.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. Spectrum Networks was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Microsoft Training Services.

The Microsoft Training Services Partner Award, honors partners that deliver exceptional, outcomes-driven skilling at scale across Microsoft's cloud, AI, security, and data portfolios. This distinction reflects Spectrum Networks' consistent impact in accelerating customer adoption through role-based curricula, hands-on labs, and certification pathways; Spectrum Networks' proven ability to tailor enablement to industry and enterprise needs; and Spectrum Networks' commitment to measurable business results—shortening time-to-value, closing skills gaps, and building sustainable capability with high learner satisfaction and certification success rates.

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards were announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which was held in San Francisco from November 18-21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/2025POTYA_Announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2025POTYAWinnersFinalists

About Spectrum Networks:

Spectrum Networks is a leading corporate training and professional services partner across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia Pacific—having empowered 1,000,000+ professionals over two decades. We deliver authorized programs with frontier technology vendors including Microsoft, AWS, Google Cloud, RedHat, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Nutanix, ISACA, CompTIA, PeopleCert and others—spanning cutting edge domains like AI, ML, RPA, Blockchain, DevOps, IoT, cloud, security, and data. Powered by our digital learning platform that blends live instruction with on demand, hands-on labs, we differentiate through rigorous skill gap analysis, agentic and autonomous personalized learning path mapping, and performance dashboards that link skills to tangible performance metrics. With flexible formats (public/private classes, bootcamps, webinars, hybrid), expert instructors, and consulting in cloud strategy, infrastructure optimization, and cybersecurity, we accelerate transformation, maximize technology ROI, and build agile, certification ready teams—backed by award-winning delivery and deep industry partnerships.

On the AI front, Spectrum Networks' Microsoft portfolio is designed to deliver measurable business outcomes through structured AI learning paths covering Microsoft Copilot, Agentic AI, and more. These programs empower organizations to operate at the frontier of AI and unlock meaningful value in an AI-first economy. Join our upcoming AI Awareness webinar titled 'Shape the Intelligent Enterprise with AI' by clicking on this link: Register Now (https://shorturl.at/a52au), or contact us at [email protected].

