Spinny Ranked #1 in India’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 by TIME and Statista

NEW DELHI, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinny, India's leading full-stack used car platform, has been ranked #1 in India's Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 by TIME and Statista. The ranking recognises companies that have demonstrated strong revenue growth and sustained business performance over a multi-year evaluation period.

The recognition reflects the strength of Spinny's structured full-stack model and its role in bringing greater organisation and accountability to India's used car market.

Over the past decade, Spinny has worked towards formalising a category that has traditionally operated through fragmented and unstructured channels. By introducing standardised inspection protocols, structured refurbishment systems, transparent pricing frameworks, and embedded customer protection policies, the company has helped establish clearer benchmarks for trust and quality in pre-owned car transactions.

Spinny was among the early players to implement a 200+ point inspection framework at scale, alongside a 5-day money-back guarantee and 3-year comprehensive warranty, policies that introduced consistency and consumer protection standards that were previously limited in the category. Its asset-heavy model further strengthened accountability by bringing procurement, certification, retail, and after-sales support within one controlled ecosystem.

Beyond customer transactions, Spinny has contributed to the evolution of organised automotive retail by investing in physical experience centres, building refurbishment infrastructure, and strengthening technology-led price discovery and inventory management systems. This integrated approach has supported greater transparency and predictability in outcomes across the value chain.

Spinny enables over 2 lakh car transactions annually, building operating depth across supply, quality, pricing, and customer experience. Its continued focus remains on strengthening systems that reduce uncertainty and support long-term category development.

The ranking comes as Spinny marks 10 years of operations, reflecting a decade of investing in processes, infrastructure, and governance frameworks that contribute to a more structured and reliable used car ecosystem in India.

Spinny remains committed to deepening its full-stack capabilities and continuing to support the formalisation of India's pre-owned automotive market.

