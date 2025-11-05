SPJIMR debuts in the Top 50 of The Case Centre Impact Index 2025

Cements its leadership in case method education, becoming one of only three Indian schools to feature in the global Top 50

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) has made its debut at No. 48 in The Case Centre Impact Index 2025, an annual global ranking that recognises the global reach and influence of institutions' case writing and teaching impact.

SPJIMR is one of only three Indian institutions to feature in the Top 50, joining an elite group that includes Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business, and INSEAD. This ranking places SPJIMR among the world's foremost contributors to management education through case authorship.

A total of 506 schools qualified for a place in the 2025 Impact Index, based on the global adoption and classroom use of their cases. Securing a position in the Top 50 is therefore a significant marker of international impact and relevance. Since September 2024, The Case Centre received 29 new cases for distribution from SPJIMR faculty. These cases were made available to 22 organisations in 11 countries, educating 2,350 students.

Commenting on the recognition, Prof. Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR, said: "The case method sits at the heart of impactful management education. It challenges students to navigate complex, real-world situations where there are no easy answers — cultivating not just analytical skills but also empathy, judgment, and a sense of responsibility. This recognition in The Case Centre Impact Index reflects SPJIMR's sustained commitment to advancing management thinking through rigorous, practice-oriented scholarship. Our faculty's cases are designed to help learners across the world think critically and act wisely, shaping responsible leaders for a dynamic and interdependent world."

Launched in 2023, The Case Centre's Impact Index draws on data from the previous academic year to measure the worldwide influence of case authorship. The methodology considers how many cases were adopted, by how many institutions, across how many countries, and the number of students taught using these cases. All institutions that published at least one case in the previous year were eligible for inclusion.

SPJIMR faculty continue to produce high-quality research and case studies that enrich classroom learning and extend their influence across academia and industry. Their work addresses complex, real-world challenges — demonstrating SPJIMR's dedication to practical knowledge, innovative thinking, and wise innovation in management education.

Several SPJIMR-authored cases have also been featured as best sellers on Harvard Business Publishing Education and Ivey Publishing platforms, underscoring their global relevance and pedagogical value.

This debut in the Top 50 of The Case Centre Impact Index 205 affirms SPJIMR's leadership in case method teaching and research, strengthening its reputation as a globally recognised institution shaping responsible, innovative, and impact-oriented business leaders.

About SPJIMR

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is one of India's leading postgraduate management institutes. It is recognised in the Financial Times MiM rankings as the #35 business school globally and among the Top 3 in India, ranked by Business Today as one of the country's top five business schools, and rated by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the top five schools worldwide for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially-conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR aims to influence managerial practice and promote the value-based growth of its students, alumni, organisations and its leaders, and society. SPJIMR holds the international 'Triple Crown' of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA.

