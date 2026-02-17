SPJIMR PGPM ranked #74 globally in FT Global MBA 2026 Ranking, highest new entrant

Leads in faculty gender diversity; fifth globally

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is ranked #74 globally in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA 2026 Ranking for its Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) for experienced professionals. FT noted that SPJIMR is the highest new entrant in this year's MBA table. The ranking assesses business schools across multiple metrics, including salary outcomes, value for money, career progression, gender diversity, internationalisation, research, and commitment to sustainability.

SPJIMR's PGPM is an 18-month leadership-focused programme for experienced professionals who aspire to lead teams, innovate with purpose, and drive meaningful change in complex business environments. PGPM prepares its participants to lead in an AI-augmented world. Grounded in strong business fundamentals, they learn AI technologies and tools to leverage them strategically for redesigning processes and making data-driven decisions through technology-enabled transformation.

By featuring in the Top 100, SPJIMR's PGPM stands alongside MBA programmes offered by some of the world's most distinguished business schools, including Harvard Business School, MIT Sloan School of Management, INSEAD, Wharton School, London Business School, HEC Paris, Esade Business School, Kellogg School of Management, and Yale School of Management. Its inclusion in this distinguished cohort underscores SPJIMR's growing global stature and reinforces its position among leading institutions shaping contemporary management education.

Commenting on the recognition, Prof. Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR, said: "Being recognised among the world's leading MBA programmes reaffirms our approach to developing managers who can lead, innovate and drive positive business and societal change."

A global leader in diversity and value

The ranking highlights SPJIMR's strong commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and meaningful outcomes. Women comprise 44% of its core faculty, the highest among Indian B-schools and fifth globally, reflecting the institute's sustained focus on gender balance in academia.

SPJIMR ranked #29 globally for Value for Money, reflecting compelling returns across salary outcomes, programme duration, tuition and associated costs, including income forgone during study. It was also ranked #39 globally for Careers Service effectiveness, based on alumni assessments of career counselling, personal development support, networking opportunities, internship search and recruitment assistance. Alumni recorded a 199% increase in salary three years after completing the programme, the fifth-largest salary increase globally. According to FT, graduates also praised the strength of the peer group and alumni network, as well as the skills developed during the programme that enabled career advancement.

About SPJIMR

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is one of India's leading postgraduate management institutes. It is ranked by Business Today as one of the country's top five business schools, and rated by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the top five schools worldwide for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR aims to influence managerial practice and promote the value-based growth of its students, alumni, organisations and its leaders, and society. SPJIMR holds the international 'Triple Crown' of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA.

Visit SPJIMR.org for more information.

