SPJIMR revamps its PGPDM curriculum and programme to create greater impact in the social sector

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- India's social sector is undergoing a profound transformation. Traditional charity-led models are giving way to rights-based development frameworks that are increasingly driven by measurable outcomes, systems thinking, innovation, and cross-sector collaboration. The growing influence of social entrepreneurship, impact investing, ESG frameworks, public-private partnerships, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) mandates is reshaping how social impact is conceived, funded, and delivered.

SPJIMR PGPDM Batch 28 admissions now open. Extended deadline: 31 August 2026!

Recognising these shifts, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) has revamped its Post Graduate Programme in Development Management (PGPDM) and opened applications for Batch 28 commencing in February 2027.

As India's only development management programme with the international Triple Crown accreditation of AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS, PGPDM has built a strong legacy of developing leaders who drive meaningful and sustainable change. In May 2026, the programme celebrated the graduation of its Silver Jubilee Batch (Batch 25), marking a significant milestone in its journey.

PGPDM's distinctive strength is its diverse cohort. NGO leaders, government officials, UN professionals, social impact consultants and entrepreneurs, and CSR leaders learn together, creating a rich environment for peer learning and cross-sector collaboration.

Professor Tanojkumar Meshram, Chairperson, PGPDM, SPJIMR, believes that the social sector no longer works in isolation. Drawing on his own path, from the Indian civil services to the social sector and academia, Prof. Meshram said, "PGPDM has built a community of passionate and competent social change professionals where practitioners across sectors and thematics don't just study together; they form the alliances that deepen and/or scale real solutions."

The revised curriculum strengthens four key pillars: ESG, AI for Development, Social Entrepreneurship and Public Policy. To better support working professionals, the programme has introduced flexible online class schedules and updated evaluation methods. The curriculum also expands its elective offerings, including advanced courses in strategy, data, organisational and financial compliance, reflecting the emerging leadership needs of the social sector.

To further strengthen practice-orientated learning, three new experiential labs focusing on leadership, communication, and professional writing have been introduced, providing participants with opportunities to develop critical managerial and organisational capabilities.

A key addition to the programme is a year-long Social Impact Project that will be undertaken jointly with SPJIMR's full-time management participants. This interdisciplinary collaboration blends the practical realities of development management with corporate rigour, enabling participants to address complex social challenges through integrated, cross-sector approaches.

The institute is also transitioning to a single annual intake each February, replacing the earlier two-batch model. This will bring together a larger cohort (nearly 100) of development professionals to study and learn on campus, creating greater opportunities for networking, community building, cross-sector collaboration, and most importantly, a stronger platform for sector-wide dialogue and knowledge exchange.

As PGPDM enters its 16th year with Batch 28, its impact is evident in the achievements of its alumni. Graduates have gone on to redesign existing programmes, develop innovative solutions, improve impact measurement within their organisations, establish new social ventures inspired by their learning and peer network, and assume leadership and CXO roles across NGOs, social enterprises, and CSR functions.

As Prof. Meshram puts it, "The programme doesn't just provide knowledge; it equips professionals with the vision, confidence, and clarity to reimagine development challenges and drive systemic change."

Admissions for Batch 28 are now open. Eligibility criteria and application details are available on the institute's website.

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