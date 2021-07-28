Spoolable Pipe Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 1.0 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Spoolable Pipe Market by Reinforcement Type (Fiber-Reinforced Spoolable Pipes and Steel-Reinforced Spoolable Pipes), by Application Type (Onshore, Offshore, Downhole, Water, and Others), by Product Type (Spoolable Composite Pipe and Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe), by Diameter Type (Small Diameter and Large Diameter), by User Type (Operators, EPC Contractors, Drilling Contractors, and Others), by Sales Channel Type (Direct Sales and Distributors), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's spoolable pipe market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Spoolable Pipe Market: Highlights

Spoolable pipes are the ones that can be wound on a reel and provide ease in transportation and installation. Spoolable pipe maintains the structural integrity under extreme temperatures and other critical environmental impacts. The reinforcement (fiber and steel) allows the pipe to be chemically compatible with any type of fluid such as oils, water, or natural gas.

The spoolable pipe market is extremely volatile subjected to the overall performance of the oil & gas industry. The market for spoolable pipes marked a steep decline from 2014 to 2016 followed by healthy rebound till 2019. Further, the market witnessed a colossal plunge of -24.5% in the year 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, dragging the market back to its 2016-levels.

Expected recovery in the oil & gas production coupled with a rebound in well drilling, low installation & maintenance cost of spoolable pipes, huge ongoing & planned pipelines/high pipeline investments, excellent corrosion and erosion resistance of spoolable pipes, and aging pipeline infrastructure assist the market to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 1.0 Billion in 2026.

Click Here to Run Through the Detailed TOC of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/142/spoolable-pipe-market.html

The spoolable pipe market is segmented based on the reinforcement type as fiber reinforcement and steel reinforcement. The fiber reinforcement segment is further divided into glass fiber reinforcement, carbon fiber reinforcement, and others, latter are mainly aramid and polyester reinforcements. Fiber-reinforced spoolable pipe is likely to gain more market traction in the coming years by replacing steel pipes in the high-pressure applications.

Based on the application type, the onshore segment is further bifurcated into production and gathering lines, injection lines, disposal lines, and others. Similarly, the offshore segment is further bifurcated into subsea flowlines, jumpers, and others. Onshore is expected to remain the growth engine of the spoolable pipe market during the forecast period. All the major onshore applications, such as production and gathering lines and injection lines, are likely to generate a healthy demand for spoolable pipes over the next five years.

Based on the diameter type, small-diameter pipe is projected to remain the preferred category during the forecast period. All the major players are primarily supplying small-diameter pipes targeting all the major applications. The large-diameter pipe is also likely to exhibit healthy growth during the same period.

Register Here for a Free Sample of the Exhaustive Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/142/spoolable-pipe-market.html#form

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the growth engine of the spoolable pipes market during the forecast period. The region is also likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by the recovery of wells or rigs count and increasing penetration of spoolable pipes. All the leading spoolable pipe makers, such as National Oilwell Varco Inc. (Fiberspar), Shawcor Limited (Flexpipe), and Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc., are based in North America.

The market for spoolable pipe is consolidating as major companies have performed mergers & acquisitions to gain the leading position and to tap growing opportunities in this vigorously expanding market. Airborne Oil and Gas and Marubeni Itochu Steel collaborated in order to supply thermoplastic composite pipes. Major companies are continuously investing in developing new products to expand their product portfolio.

The supply chain of this market comprises several nodes including raw material suppliers, spoolable pipe manufacturers, distributors, operator, EPC contractor, drilling contractors. Following are the key players in the spoolable pipe market:

Aerosun Corporation

Airborne Oil & Gas BV

Changchun Gao Xiang special pipe co., LTD.

special pipe co., LTD. Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc.

Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co., Ltd.

Magma Global Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (Fiberspar)

Pipelife International (Soluforce)

Polyflow BHGE

Shawcor Limited (Flexpipe Systems Inc.)

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global spoolable pipe market and has segmented the market in seven ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the seven ways in which the market is segmented:

Spoolable Pipe Market, by Reinforcement Type

Fiber-Reinforced Spoolable Pipe

Glass Fiber-Reinforced Spoolable Pipe



Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Spoolable Pipe



Other Fiber-Reinforced Spoolable Pipe

Steel-Reinforced Spoolable Pipe

Spoolable Pipe Market, by Application Type

Onshore

Production and Gathering Lines



Injection Lines



Disposal Lines



Others

Offshore

Flowlines



Jumpers



Others

Downhole

Water

Others

Spoolable Pipe Market, by Product Type

Spoolable Composite Pipe (SCP)

Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe (RTP)

Spoolable Pipe Market, by Diameter Type

Small Diameter

Large Diameter

Spoolable Pipe Market, by User Type

Operators

EPC Contractors

Drilling Contractors

Others

Spoolable Pipe Market, by Sales Channel Type

Direct Sales

Distributors

Spoolable Pipe Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Stratview Research has several high value market reports in the oil & gas and pipelines industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/market-reports/energy-power/pipelines.html

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

Stratview Research has launched 'Composights', an online portal which offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved): https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

For enquiries, Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Direct: 1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Stratview Research