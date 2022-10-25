Sports Memorabilia Industry Rises Again in the Digital World; Sports NFTs transitions from trading cards to digital video: Market Decipher

PUNE, India, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market decipher has revised its report on the "Sports Memorabilia Market Size, Statistics, Growth Trend Analysis, and Forecast Report, 2022 – 2032". The research estimates the sports memorabilia market size to reach a whopping $227.2 billion by 2032 from the current size of $26.1 billion, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% which is partly fuelled by the rise of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. NFTs are digital collectibles with unique data-encrypted fingerprints. NFT sports collectibles are individually estimated at 1.4 billion USD now and is forecasted to reach 92 billion by 2032.

"Dramatic surge in interest towards collectibles has boosted the sports memorabilia demand, which has skyrocketed with digitalization (fuelled by the Covid outbreak) and easy access to collectibles through legit online platforms. Online sales of sports collectibles have resulted in huge potential for grading companies. NFT sports collectibles are gaining ground rising swiftly alongside physical memorabilia. The chance for fans to acquire licensed digital media of their favourite sports moments is likely to cement non-fungible tokens' place in the sports content marketplace. China and India are among the hottest emerging markets in the sports card industry, offering lucrative opportunities for the industry to expand."

Trending Sports Boost Memorabilia Market

Most sports related NFT activity in 2022 is likely to take place in sports with large fan bases and revenues, namely, football (soccer), basketball, baseball, American football, and ice hockey. All sports are likely to have some form of NFT offering over time. These can be to commemorate a single event, be it a Formula 1 driver attaining a record number of world championships or a football player scoring their hundredth international goal.

Sales Insight of Sports Memorabilia Industry Products

2 Jackie Robinson contracts appraised and insured at $36 million

contracts appraised and insured at Upper Deck Michael Jordan Rookie card (once $18,000 ) has now sold for $738,000

) has now sold for Rookie LA Angels Mike Trout draft Chrome Project card sold for $900,000

Zion Williamson cards are around $100,000

cards are around Wayne Gretzky O-Pee-Chee PSA 10 rookie card sold for $3.75 million , which is the highest for a hockey card, in the Heritage Auctions, June 2021 .

, which is the highest for a hockey card, in the Heritage Auctions, . Mia Hamm PSA 10 1992 Sports Illustrated for Kids rookie card sold for $34,400 , which is the highest for a women's card, in the Goldin Auctions, June 2021 .

, which is the highest for a women's card, in the Goldin Auctions, . Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks rookie card sold for $4.6 million in a private sale, in February 2021 .

in a private sale, in . Mike Trout 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Supervector rookie card sold for $3.93 million, in Goldin Auctions, August 2020 .

. A Babe Ruth New York Yankees jersey from 1928 to 1930 sold for $5.64 million , in Hunt Auctions, in June 2019 .

Memorabilia authenticators

Memorabilia authenticators are the agency that verifies the originality of the collectible and adds credibility to the collectible, thereby increasing its price. Hence, it is one of the most crucial aspects of the industry. Recognized sports memorabilia authenticators include:

Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA)

PSA/DNA Authentication Services (PSA/DNA)

Global Authentication Inc. (GAI)

Beckett Grading Services (BGS)

Sportscard Guarantee (SGC)

Key Stats

Sports NFT will cross half the physical collectibles value by 2032

NFTs can bring additional revenue to sports leagues, teams, and individual athletes whose income has declined during the lockdown. The largest football (soccer) NFT platform enabled US$128 million in sales in the first nine months of 2021.

in sales in the first nine months of 2021. Goldin Auctions has emerged as the largest auction house doubling its sales in 2021.



Sports memorabilia is part of the 412 billion Collectibles Industry

Over 60 million collectors are involved in the purchase/trading of sports memorabilia

Trading cards: a dominant segment with almost every collector involved

Sports apparel example jerseys held a 30% market share

1/3 rd of sales in the U.S. for the National Football League

of sales in the U.S. for the National Football League California leads the U.S. sports memorabilia industry

leads the U.S. sports memorabilia industry Third-party online sellers competing with licensed sellers

Secondary market highly impactful in trading cards than other memorabilia

Sports memorabilia apparel holds 1/4th of the sales revenue

Top Memorabilia Products Researched

Memorabilia

NFT Sports Memorabilia

Trading Cards

Figurines (Bobble Head and Statues)

Hats And Caps

Jersey

Clothing And Uniform (Jersey and Sneakers)

Flags And Banners

Bats (All Types)

Balls (All Types)

Prints And Posters

Other Sports Equipment



Research Analysis by Sports

Cricket

Basketball

Baseball

Football

Rugby

Tennis

Hockey

Boxing

Auto Racing

Cycling

Field Sports

Others

Industry Breakdown by Major Sports League

Major League Baseball (MLB)

National Football League (NFL)

National Basketball Association (NBA)

National Hockey League (NHL)

Key Report Takeaways:

Market revenue from 2021 to 2032

Market data for each product/sales channel/league/country

Sports memorabilia market trends

Market competition and company analysis

Physical and digital collectibles analysis

In-depth analysis of 20 major countries with data

Key investment pockets in the industry

Start-up strategy for entry

